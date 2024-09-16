Telmai Named Leader in 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Data Observability for Second Year in a Row

AI-driven data observability platform recognized for innovation, scalability, and comprehensive monitoring capabilities.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telmai , the AI-powered, open-architecture data observability company, today announced it has been named a leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Data Observability , marking its second consecutive year achieving this significant recognition. This distinction highlights Telmai's continued excellence in providing advanced data observability solutions to enterprises worldwide.

According to GigaOm, "Telmai is positioned in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant. It's one of a few vendors that provides data observability by monitoring the actual data elements instead of just metadata. Since it does so without sampling data, it's primed for remediation and embedded data quality workflows. It has a higher aggregate score in the decision criteria we evaluated, making it a Leader in this report."

AI Data Observability is Critical, Indispensable.

According to GigaOm, "Data observability is becoming indispensable because it can help enterprises anticipate, identify, and remediate unknown or recurring issues impacting data—which traditional data quality and monitoring tooling can't do. Strong solutions in this space wield machine learning (ML), AI, and active metadata analysis to pinpoint the root causes of data issues and all relevant system components and stakeholders impacted by them. They include capabilities for stopping pipelines when needed, quarantining data of substandard quality while allowing healthy data to be processed, monitoring and reducing infrastructure expenditure, and a host of other attributes. By combining all of these mechanisms in a single platform contiguous with data governance, data management, data engineering, data science, analytics, and other data-centric endeavors, data observability vendors provide critical platforms that can pay for themselves many times over."

Among the 16 solutions evaluated by GigaOm, Telmai was recognized for its innovative approach, receiving high scores for data quality monitoring, anomaly detection, schema change tracking, and real-time validation. The report recognizes Telmai's ability to provide a comprehensive overview of the data ecosystem, enabling organizations to detect, manage, and prevent data quality issues across all environments.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the GigaOm Radar for the second year in a row," said Mona Rakibe , Co-founder and CEO of Telmai. "This recognition reflects our commitment to advancing data observability technology, ensuring that organizations have the most sophisticated tools to maintain data integrity and achieve business success in today's fast-paced digital landscape."

Telmai's platform leverages ML and AI to automate data quality checks, alert organizations to potential issues, and support prompt remediation, thus enabling data-driven decision-making across enterprise operations.

Access the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Data Observability here. To learn more about Telmai please visit Telmai's website or request a product demo.

About Telmai

Telmai is a data observability platform company that enables enterprise data owners to monitor and detect real-time data issues. The platform leverages AI to monitor all data passing through the data pipeline before entering the data warehouse, protecting downstream systems and analytics used for decision-making. Telmai's real-time architecture supports anomaly detection closest to data sources and works over complex data types with native support for nested and multi-valued attributes. For more information, please visit Telmai .

