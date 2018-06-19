Telmediq Wins VIATEC's Product of the Year Award

"It is a great honor to be named Product of the Year, recognizing the market leadership position of our clinical communication and collaboration platform," notes Ben Moore, Founder and CEO of Telmediq. "We want to thank VIATEC, as their role as stewards of the technology industry in Victoria is so critical to the local economy, as well as to the success of every technology company here."

The 2018 VIATEC Technology Awards highlights technology companies helping to make Greater Victoria the fastest growing technology sector. Awards were selected for 11 award categories from a record-breaking 181 nominations. Product of the Year recognized market traction through sales and sales growth, customer adoption, market share along with market disruption and level of innovation.

Telmediq was recognized earlier this year as "Category Leader" by 2018 KLAS Research for Secure Communications Platforms. This distinction recognizes the vendor with the highest rating directly from physicians, nurses, and IT teams, with customers noting our ability to address complex and unique scheduling challenges and our easy-to-use platform, streamlining how the care team interfaces with other clinical systems. One client states, "Everyone is quickly catching on to Telmediq. Everybody is demanding it and wants it now…Physicians are raving about it."

"We have extremely high user adoption and retention rates," notes Moore, "We've done this by working closely with physicians, nurses and the IT teams to hear what they need to be successful now and in the future. With changing reimbursement models focusing on the value of care, increased privacy and security concerns over healthcare data, and the introduction of complex new healthcare technologies, providing a secure uniform platform for clinical communication and collaboration is more important now than ever before."

About Telmediq

Telmediq is a leader in healthcare communications solutions for large hospital systems and acute-care facilities. Telmediq provides a unified clinical communication platform that integrates more than 20 clinical systems (EHR, scheduling, lab, nurse call) and helps match technology with the way people work. Telmediq provides an integration and consolidation roadmap to reduce software and support costs, improve workflows and provide a single source for analytics, auditing and reporting. Our clients reduce patient wait times, improve patient handover times and improve physicians' work environment. www.telmediq.com

About VIATEC

VIATEC (Victoria Innovation, Advanced Technology and Entrepreneurship Council), started in 1989. Our mission is to serve as the one-stop hub that connects people, knowledge and resources to grow and promote the Greater Victoria technology sector (Victoria's biggest industry). We work closely with our members to offer a variety of events, programs and services. In addition, VIATEC serves as the front door of the local tech sector and as its spokesperson. To better support local innovators, we acquired our own building (Fort Tectoria) where we offer flexible and affordable office space to emerging local companies along with a gathering/event space for local entrepreneurs. www.viatec.ca

