Telna Divests KnowRoaming Brand to eSimplified, Ushering in a Bold New Era for the eSIM Industry

TORONTO, April 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Telna , a trailblazer in global eSIM connectivity, today announced the divestiture of its KnowRoaming brand to eSimplified. This transfer positions eSimplified—an innovative entity supported by robust private equity and led by fintech and telecommunication industry experts—to propel KnowRoaming into the future.

KnowRoaming, known for its innovative world's thinnest SIM card sticker and robust Over-The-Air (OTA) capabilities, has been a frontrunner in connectivity technology.

Gregory Gundelfinger, Founder of KnowRoaming, expressed his sentiments: "The decision to pass the torch to eSimplified, though sentimental, is a strategic move towards ensuring sustained innovation and growth within the sector. eSimplified's vision, backed by a strong leadership team, promises to elevate KnowRoaming to unprecedented heights in the eSIM roaming arena."

"This transition allows us to focus more intensely on our core mission — enhancing our platform, innovating within the network, and expanding our collaboration with mobile network operators. Our channel and API strategy is designed to empower our customers to scale efficiently," Gregory Gundelfinger added. "While we focus on these objectives, we are excited to see the direction eSimplified will take KnowRoaming.

As Telna continues to innovate and focus on technological advancement and network expansion, eSimplified is poised to inherit and amplify the legacy of the KnowRoaming brand, maintaining its reputation for innovation and quality in the roaming space.

Steven Kottler, Managing Director at eSimplified, commented on the acquisition: "Integrating KnowRoaming into our portfolio is a strategic enhancement to our consumer market offerings. It positions us at the forefront of the eSIM industry, aligned perfectly with our objectives to innovate and expand global connectivity solutions."

About Telna:

Telna is a global leader in eSIM connectivity. It offers a robust platform enabling mobile network operators, MVNOs, and connectivity service providers (CSPs) to distribute eSIMs with connectivity using an API. Telna continues leading the way in roaming technology, virtualizing mobile core networks with direct access to all networks. Telna offers a fully managed plug-and-play solution for providers who want to sell eSIM.

About eSimplified:

eSimplified, a dynamic force in the eSIM industry, is redefining the landscape of global connectivity. With strong backing from private equity and a leadership team seasoned in fintech and telecommunications, eSimplified is dedicated to pioneering comprehensive roaming solutions that enhance user experiences worldwide.

