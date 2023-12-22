Telos Foundation and Symmetric Finance Unveil Community-Driven Web3 Accelerator Telos Spark

News provided by

Telos Foundation

22 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

The program will award funding to promising projects building on the Telos blockchain

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telos Foundation and Symmetric Finance today announce the launch of Telos Spark, a new Web3 accelerator designed to give the Telos community the ability to empower and advance entrepreneurs and builders across the network. Telos Spark has a unique and dynamic structure designed to foster innovation, collaboration and growth from within the Telos blockchain's rapidly, ever-evolving decentralized ecosystem.

Telos Spark Overview

Telos Spark is not just an accelerator, it's a community-driven incubator built on-chain on Telos. It aims to fuel the development and adoption of decentralized applications (dApps) by providing comprehensive support, resources and mentorship to promising projects from within the Telos community.

Key Features
  1. Funding Opportunities: Selected projects will have access to funding, enabling them to focus on building exceptional decentralized solutions without the financial constraints often associated with startup ventures.
  2. Web3 Expertise: Telos Spark brings together a team of seasoned experts and mentors from across Web3 to guide and support participants through every stage of their journey.
  3. Community-Led Innovation: Telos Spark is powered by the Telos community. Entrepreneurs, developers and enthusiasts alike can collaborate, ideate and drive the growth of the Telos ecosystem through the program.
  4. Decentralized Infrastructure: Leveraging the Telos blockchain's high-performance and scalable infrastructure, Telos Spark provides an ideal environment for projects to thrive.
Commentary

We are immensely proud to announce the launch of the Telos Spark accelerator, a groundbreaking initiative designed to catalyze the growth of the Telos ecosystem. Our goal is to empower creators and developers, enabling them to bring their visionary ideas to life on Telos. We believe that Telos Spark will be a key driver in expanding our ecosystem and solidifying Telos as a leading force in the space. - Lee Erswell, CEO, Telos

We're energized and excited to welcome our first batch of participants to Telos Spark next month. We are seeking daring entrepreneurs who have big dreams for how their ventures can positively impact the future. Our goal is to accelerate the growth of all Telos Spark participants, and maximize their societal impact. We built Telos Spark to propel the changemakers of tomorrow - the future looks bright! - Uzi Qidwai, Co-Founder, Symmetric Finance

How To Apply

Startups, developers and enthusiasts interested in joining the Telos Spark community or applying for the accelerator program can visit telosspark.xyz for more information.

Follow Telos Spark
About Telos Spark

Telos Spark is a community-driven Web3 accelerator built for and on the Telos blockchain. It provides comprehensive support, resources and mentorship to decentralized projects, fostering collaboration and innovation within the Telos ecosystem. Telos Spark aims to propel the development and adoption of decentralized applications (dApps) on the Telos blockchain.

Media Contacts: Nicky Chalabi, Email: [email protected]

Also from this source

Telos Foundation and Symmetric Finance Unveil Community-Driven Web3 Accelerator Telos Spark

The program will award funding to promising projects building on the Telos blockchain LONDON, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Telos Foundation and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.