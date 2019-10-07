Telos Sponsors dmail Which Aims to Bring Email to the Blockchain World

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most blockchain networks do not have a way to effectively message their users; the dmail team wants to change that.

dmail is an application which aims to enhance user experience for applications on the Telos blockchain by enabling users to send messages to each other, and allowing applications to update their users without asking for personal information. The privacy and anti-spam focused dmail system launched on the Telos Network on October 7, 2019.

The new website funnels users directly into the Telos blockchain.

Until now, blockchain applications could only interact with users through the application UI itself or through the cumbersome mechanism of the memo field on a signed transaction. Many applications require the user to input their email or phone number to make contact. The dmail application changes this by enabling applications to send users text rich information (similar to email) directly to their blockchain accounts. The dmail application offers additional advantages over traditional email including: easy verification of sender accounts, removing the possibility of spoofing; no longer requiring the user to provide personal information; and an anti-spam mechanism via the MAIL token. The dmail team chose to deploy on the Telos blockchain for the speed and agility of its software base, as well as its reasonable deployment costs and fast growing developer base. Upon deployment of the MAIL token, Kurt Braget, dmail founder tweeted:

"Just deployed some contracts to @HelloTelos and it feels like I got a free shopping spree at the Gucci store compared to EOS."

The fondness between dmail and the Telos community is mutual. When asked about dmail, Telos Foundation CPO Justin Giudici said, "We are incredibly excited to assist dmail in bringing secure and spam-free communication to Telos users and application developers. We already have a number of applications and enterprises interested in utilising dmail. We are also making plans to use dmail within the foundation to engage with the Telos community at scale."

While something as basic as email seems a given, blockchains have struggled with how to implement an effective messaging system since the dawn of Bitcoin. dmail is one of the first companies tackling this problem in a simple and effective way.

Looking forward, we can expect more exciting developments from dmail including the addition of traditional attachments, crypto-based assets, stocks deeds, tickets and digital collectables.

Existing Telos users will receive MAIL token airdrop and can begin using dmail immediately. New Telos users can apply for MAIL tokens via https://airtable.com/shrHO5q8SAeQ3xxLc

The dmail application on Telos can be found at https://telos.dmail.co.

