Telpin Chooses netElastic vBNG to Begin Network Transformation in Argentina

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- netElastic, an innovative software company providing high-performance routing solutions, today announced that Telpin, a high-speed Internet Service Provider, selected netElastic vBNG to support its growing customer base and replace its costly Juniper MX routers.

Headquartered in the Pinamar region of Argentina, Telpin was frustrated at the high cost to maintain and upgrade its infrastructure to meet the needs of its growing customer base. Telpin chose netElastic for its high-performance virtual router running on whitebox x86 servers that delivers improved scalability and flexibility at a significantly lower cost.

"Telpin has a rich history of technological innovation and a commitment to the communities we serve. netElastic's solution allows us to expand the services we offer to current and future customers," said Martin Pagano, Technical Manager at Telpin.

netElastic's Broadband Network Gateway delivers the following advantages:

High-performance Scalability and Flexibility

Up to 128,000 subscribers per BNG instance

instance Up to 160 Gbps per 1 RU with 10 Gbps per processor core

Flexible scalability for any size network

Comprehensive BNG Features

IPv4, IPv6, and Dual Stack subscriber sessions with QoS

Radius integration for AAA

Built-in CGNAT for IPv4 address conservation and IPv6 transition

Monitoring and Management

Web-based BNG Manager with monitoring, performance trending, alerting, and subscriber troubleshooting tools

Manager with monitoring, performance trending, alerting, and subscriber troubleshooting tools CLI and SNMP for traditional management

NetConf with YANG data models for programmability

netElastic vBNG is based on SDN architecture with separate control plane and data plane VMs that can be scaled independently and deployed on an appliance, or as VMs on existing whitebox server platforms.

"We're proud that Telpin will be using netElastic vBNG to replace traditional subscriber management and routing platforms to deliver new, advanced services to their valued customers," said David Williams, netElastic's Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. "Our comprehensive feature set and robust management tools are getting global recognition and we're excited to see this new success in Argentina."

