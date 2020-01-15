Telstra and Equinix Collaborate to Provide Secure Multicloud Connectivity in 38 Global Markets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications and information services company, is enhancing its integration with Platform Equinix® to provide its enterprise customers flexible, secure, on-demand multicloud network connectivity to more than 170 service providers in 38 markets globally.

In today's digital economy, customers want on-demand, secure connectivity to the cloud providers of their choice. To meet these needs Telstra's Programmable Network (TPN) is leveraging Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric™) to enable customers to create private multicloud network connections to cloud providers in just minutes, instead of weeks or months that more traditional cloud connectivity approaches often require.

By building deeper integration with ECX Fabric, Telstra is also enabling its customers to privately access the full range of cloud service providers available via ECX Fabric including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, UCaaS, DDoS mitigation, data storage as-a-service providers and more. A single integration with ECX Fabric enables Telstra to offer its customers faster connectivity to a broad range of cloud services than integrating directly with individual cloud providers.

Telstra is also utilizing ECX Fabric to expand the geographical reach of TPN into new markets—especially in North America and Europe—increasing the total number of accessible markets from eight to 38. By leveraging the global infrastructure of ECX Fabric, Telstra has been able to expand TPN cloud connectivity at a rapid pace into new countries and metros around the world.

Key Highlights:

ECX Fabric is a software-defined interconnection service that enables any business to connect between its own distributed infrastructure and that of any other business, including the world's largest network service and cloud providers, on Platform Equinix.

Telstra's API integration with ECX Fabric enables streamlined access to the world's largest cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud on Platform Equinix via global, software-defined interconnection. Now available across 38 locations, ECX Fabric is designed for scalability, agility and connectivity over a self-service portal or APIs. Through a single portal, customers create and manage connections on demand to the cloud provider of their choice.

Telstra's TPN is a software-defined network service platform designed to help businesses embrace digital transformation and quickly respond to customers and changing market dynamics with next-generation agility, flexible consumption of services and automated provisioning of network services. Telstra provides a wide range of network, security, cloud and application services that can be managed via a customer portal with a single unified view or customer systems interfaced via APIs.

The expanded multicloud connectivity now available to TPN customers leverages API integration with ECX Fabric on Platform Equinix to directly, securely and dynamically connect distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems globally. By interconnecting TPN to ECX Fabric, the number of cloud service providers TPN customers can access within a few minutes has increased from 60 to more than 170+ cloud providers.

NSP-enabled private connectivity to strategic cloud service providers, as well as other enterprises or businesses, is essential as digital transformation fuels higher demand for localized digital services at the edge. According to the recently released Volume 3 of the Global Interconnection Index (GXI), a market study published by Equinix, private interconnection to multiple clouds and IT services across multiple edge locations and clouds is predicted to grow 13x by 2022.

Quotes:

Sanjay Nayak , Product and Service Design Director, Global Connectivity and Platforms, Product and Technology, Telstra

"As customers scale delivery of their enterprise applications by leveraging leading cloud providers across new markets, the deeper integration of Telstra Programmable Network (TPN)—our SDN platform—with Platform Equinix provides our customers a unique ability to provision cloud connectivity services within minutes to 170 providers across 38 locations globally. TPN allows our customers to build secure, reliable and predictable performance for their applications, which in turn drives acceleration of business outcomes through improved employee productivity."

Lawrence Pan , Technical Director, Cloudmax

"With TPN we're able to connect to all the clouds we need in a matter of minutes. This is a huge improvement over the more traditional ways Taiwan customers used to connect to clouds. Gone are the days of waiting weeks to connect to a new cloud or to upgrade our bandwidth."

Greg Adgate , Vice President, Global Partnerships & Alliances, Equinix

"With a large density of cloud providers, including the major cloud providers available via ECX Fabric, Platform Equinix is an ideal global interconnection platform for partners to connect privately and securely to multicloud solutions. By partnering with Telstra to combine TPN with our global interconnection capabilities and rich ecosystems of cloud providers, customers can accelerate digital transformation projects with on-demand access to multiple clouds and other service and IT providers anytime, anywhere and on any device."

