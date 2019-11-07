Telstra Corporation Limited to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 14 November 2019

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telstra Corporation Limited (TLS.AX; TLSYY) based in Australia and focused on telecommunications services, today announced that Head of Investor Relations, Ross Moffat will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 14. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 14, 2019

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Nov19dbVIC-PR

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About Telstra Corporation Limited

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company. We offer a full range of services and compete in all telecommunications markets in Australia, operating the largest mobile and Wi-Fi networks. Globally, we provide end-to-end solutions including managed network services, global connectivity, cloud, voice, colocation, conferencing and satellite solutions. We have licenses in Asia, Europe and the United States and offer access to more than 2,000 points of presence across the globe. For more information visit www.telstra.com.

