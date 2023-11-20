Telstra International Expands Netskope Partnership to Power its Global Managed Security Solutions

Partnership will underpin Telstra's managed services offering for security and network transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Telstra International , the global arm of leading telecommunications and technology company Telstra, today announced the expansion of their partnership to enable Telstra to deliver fully managed Netskope cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) —including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) services—to organizations globally.

Telstra's managed security services are used by customers around the world to help address the changing needs of the digital workplace and mitigate the ever-evolving cyber threats landscape. Netskope's SASE platform underpins a zero trust network and security transformation, providing Security Services Edge (SSE) technologies such as ZTNA, next-generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Cloud Firewall, and advanced threat and data protection, alongside software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN).

Deepening the partnership between the two companies creates a globally available managed security solution offered to customers by Telstra International. Netskope's architecture is powered by the NewEdge global network—a security private cloud designed from the ground up to deliver security without performance trade-offs—for fast and secure access from any location to data, applications and websites wherever they reside. Whether organizations operate regionally or across continents, Telstra International customers now have access to world-class security expertise and resources ensuring consistent protection and compliance.

Geraldine Kor, South Asia Managing Director and Head of Global Enterprise at Telstra International, commented, "In an era of distributed workforces, decentralized application, external ecosystems, and increasing digital interactions, businesses need the right digital trust strategy and framework as cybersecurity underpins the connectivity, devices and data that define these systems and services. Netskope's technology was conceived specifically for the challenges our customers face today and we are pleased to have expanded our partnership with an innovative company to elevate our customers' security posture."

Dave Rogers, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Netskope added, "Netskope's platform is underpinned by its best-in-class zero trust engine, enabling Telstra International to deliver comprehensive data and application protection, while ensuring an exemplary user experience."

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organisations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimised access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivalled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organisational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. Today, Telstra International has over 3,000 employees based in more than 35 countries outside of Australia, providing services to thousands of business, government, carrier and OTT customers.

We empower businesses with innovative technology solutions including data and IP networks, and network application services such as managed networks, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, integrated software applications and services. These services are underpinned by our subsea cable network, with licences in Asia, Europe and the Americas and access to more than 2,000 Points of Presence (PoPs) in more than 200 countries and territories globally.

In July 2022 Telstra completed the acquisition of Digicel Pacific , the largest mobile operator in the South Pacific region.

For more information, please visit: Telstra International/Managed-security-services .

