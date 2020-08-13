Teltech Group Launches IoT Marketplace with Polte-enabled Mobile IoT Asset Tracking Solutions

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teltech Group, a nationally recognized logistics/supply chain services and asset management company, and Polte, innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, today announced a collaboration to bring Polte Mobile IoT location solutions to market through Teltech Group's new, virtual IoT Marketplace located in their ecommerce portal, ShopTeltech.com. Teltech Group will become a "Powered by Polte" distribution partner, selling Powered by Polte IoT devices bundled with the Polte IoT Cloud (PIC) asset tracking platform to deliver greater speed to market value for their customers.

As technology like Polte's C-LoC revolutionizes how its enterprise customers operate, Teltech Group has evolved by forming strategic partnerships to quickly adapt to business' ever evolving needs. Teltech Group has built upon its foundation managing telecommunications industry clients' equipment to now offer end-to-end supply chain solutions and resources.

Polte's multi-patented C-LoC technology leverages the PIC and ubiquitous 4G & 5G cellular network signals to calculate a Polte-enabled Mobile IoT device's position, allowing accurate location to be derived both indoors and outdoors without the use of GPS, Wi-Fi, or BLE. Polte's use of existing Mobile IoT networks scraps the need for additional infrastructure, using a single cellular radio and offloading computational complexity from the device to the cloud.

Making Polte's market leading, end-to-end Mobile IoT location solutions available through Teltech Group's IoT Marketplace, bundled with Teltech Group's forward and reverse logistics services, provides enterprises an easily navigable catalog of options and a simple path to purchase for Powered by Polte devices. Users will find a list of Polte-enabled IoT devices on the ShopTeltech.com portal, which upon account setup, can be immediately positioned through the PIC's asset tracking and mapping interface.

"Polte's cellular-based asset trackers offer a significant benefit in coverage compared to trackers leveraging GPS, Wi-Fi, Cell-ID or other location options. These devices fill a gap by allowing Teltech Group's customers visibility indoors and outdoors, with far greater battery life and security," Teltech Group CEO Lisa Hanlon said. "Together, Polte and Teltech Group are taking the accessibility of this new technology a step further by enabling smoother deployment, commercial availability, purchase and aftercare service."

"We look forward to growing Polte's presence in Teltech Group's IoT Marketplace," Polte CEO Ed Chao said. "Teltech Group's agility, knowledge and market expertise position them to be a leader in offering solutions that are Powered by Polte technology. We are excited to have Teltech Group partner to help bring our technology to market and enable a whole new set of use cases for their customers."

To see Polte-enabled Mobile IoT devices available now, visit ShopTeltech.com.

About Polte Corporation:

Polte, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, provides disruptive, low-cost indoor and outdoor IoT location solutions that empower enterprises with unprecedented, real-time visibility into all the things that matter. Leveraging global 4G and 5G cellular signals, Polte transforms what is possible with asset tracking by driving heightened accessibility and greater speed to ROI for supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and wide range of other sectors. For more information, visit us at www.polte.com. Or, stay up to date with everything Polte by following us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Teltech Group:

Teltech Group solves business challenges surrounding network asset management, warehousing and logistics, personnel expertise/shortages and practical utilization of emerging technologies. Since 1999, Teltech Group has successfully operated in the telecommunications industry. Our legacy experience has led the way for work and success in other industries. We understand the need to bring simple solutions to complex challenges. People make technology work and our diverse team of industry veterans have the expertise to transform networks, manage assets, implement new smart technology and provide alternative cost-effective solutions. Built upon a tradition of "doing it right the first time" and tackling challenges that fit our expertise, Teltech Group creates solutions for today and tomorrow's business challenges. Teltech Group is Native American and woman-owned and has locations across the US. For more information, visit teltech.com.

