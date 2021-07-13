Teltech Launches Its New Privacy-Focused Second Phone Number App, SwitchUp

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teltech Systems, creators of the award-winning robocall blocking app RoboKiller , today announced the newest addition to its portfolio, SwitchUp . SwitchUp allows users to seamlessly manage multiple phone numbers from one device, making it easy to switch between personal and business-related calls and texts. Unlike other second phone number apps in the market, SwitchUp has 99% effective spam call and text blocking powered by the award winning app RoboKiller to ensure SwitchUp phone numbers are free from unwanted messages.

"As the pandemic forced many to work from home and more heavily use their personal numbers in place of work lines, we saw a growing need to help individuals maintain balance with an app that could power both personal and professional uses all in one place," said Patrick Falzon, CEO of Teltech. "We see this being an invaluable tool for those splitting their time between work from the office and working from home or managing their own business. Adding SwitchUp to our roster of apps further solidifies our dedication to personal security, too, as it's the only second line app that offers 99% effective spam call and text blocking, powered by RoboKiller."

For working professionals, entrepreneurs, or side hustlers balancing their work and personal lives through one phone, SwitchUp provides advanced communication tools that meet the needs of today's work style. SwitchUp eliminates the need for a second device and provides users with an easy interface to operate all activities directly from their personal phone. SwitchUp makes it easy, seamless and headache-free to operate daily and communicate with key partners, vendors, clients, family and friends, all with a single tap.

For personal use, SwitchUp helps create boundaries by providing a clear line between your primary and second phone number. Whether you are selling goods and products on Facebook Marketplace, managing property, or dating online, having a second phone number can be helpful if you need to have your number listed publicly. With Robokiller's 99% effective spam call and text blocking natively integrated, there is no need to worry about unwanted spam calls regardless where your number may be listed. Plus, you can easily swipe to block people who waste your time.

With RoboKiller 's patented spam call blocking technology in place, SwitchUp is the only second phone number app that allows users to answer the phone with confidence. The app also offers a wide variety of features including but not limited to:

Thousands of custom phone numbers to select from prestigious area codes.

Affordable and unlimited calling and texting plans, with the highly-rated audio quality of second phone number apps.

Customizable communication features that help you be more efficient and productive, such as auto-reply, custom voicemail, and personalized business hours.

99% effective spam call and text blocking powered by Robokiller.

New group message feature that allows you to use your second phone number to communicate with more than one person.

Users can try SwitchUp for iPhone by downloading it on the Apple App Store. Though SwitchUp for Android is not yet available, users can pre-register for the beta on www.getswitchup.com.

About SwitchUp:

Created by Teltech , SwitchUp is the only second phone number app designed with privacy in mind. Balance your work life, sell things online, communicate with love interests - all without the headache and hassle of unwanted spam calls and texts. SwitchUp gives you control over how you keep your personal phone number, personal. The app is currently available within the app store for iPhone users. To learn more about SwitchUp, visit: www.getswitchup.com .

About RoboKiller:

RoboKiller is the leading independent spam call blocker in the United States. RoboKiller's predictive spam call blocking technology uses A.I. and machine-learning to intercept an incoming spam call in less than 0.01 second. RoboKiller then deploys its army of spam-call-fighting Answer Bots to waste scammers' time and resources, preventing them from placing thousands of spam calls each minute. Since its launch in 2017, RoboKiller has helped millions of Americans prevent approximately $150M losses to phone scams and live their lives spam-call-free™. RoboKiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

