Teltonika Networks Strengthening Presence in North American IoT Connectivity Market

Teltonika Networks is a highly experienced EU based Lithuanian manufacturer of industrial routers and gateways. To this day, millions of Teltonika Networks devices are already in use in over 130 countries.

As part of the expansion strategy in North America, Teltonika Networks is excited to announce that an incredibly valuable and feature-rich industrial cellular router - RUTX11 - has acquired certification of two major mobile operators in the US – Verizon and At&T. This LTE-Advanced CAT6 device is equipped with Dual-SIM, 4 x Gigabit Ethernet ports, Dual-Band AC WiFi, Bluetooth LE, and USB interfaces. RUTX11 comes with all RutOS software, top-notch security features, and is compatible with the Remote Management System for even more convenient monitoring and support.

Last year Teltonika Networks opened a dedicated office for North America's region in Toronto. Now the company can offer even more streamlined logistics and support tailored specifically to the clients from the USA and Canada.

Verizon and AT&T certifications are an important milestone, providing confidence that the product will be able to offer the most reliable connectivity options with failover functionality from two major networks. Along with multiple international certifications and approvals, this device is ready to disrupt the market of primary and backup connectivity due to its features, quality, and price!

Julius Švagždys – Chief of Corporate Marketing, sees a huge potential for Teltonika Networks in North America:

"We are incredibly happy to see our RUTX11 device completing all the necessary tests to acquire certification. Verizon and AT&T are the largest operators in the region, and many of our clients have already been asking for a device that is not only certified but also provides higher mobile and Wi-Fi speeds. Now that RUTX11 is certified with all major operators in North America, we and our partners can expect huge opportunities for continuous growth in the market."

