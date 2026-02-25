TELUS amends dividend reinvestment program

Implementing a step down to 1.75% discount and share issuance from Treasury

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS Corporation ("TELUS" or the "Company") announced today that effective April 1, 2026, and as previously communicated, TELUS will step down its discount on shares issued from treasury to 1.75 per cent from the average market price for shares acquired through the reinvestment of dividends. These changes will apply to the dividends payable on April 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2026. Shares acquired with optional cash payments will be issued from treasury at 100 per cent of the average market price.

Under the Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "DRISP"), shareholders who reside in Canada and in the United States may elect to have the dividends paid on their shares reinvested in shares of TELUS. Holders of shares residing outside of Canada or the United States may be eligible to participate in the DRISP, subject to proof of compliance with any restrictions in the laws of their country. Full details of the DRISP are available at telus.com/drisp.

Shareholders who currently participate in the DRISP will automatically have the discount applied to the reinvestment of their dividends on the April 1, 2026 payment date. Registered shareholders of record residing in Canada and the United States wishing to join the DRISP can enrol online or access the DRISP enrollment form at Computershare's shareholder services website www.investorcentre.com, by calling 1-800-558-0046 or by visiting TELUS.com/drisp. In order to participate in time for the April 1, 2026 dividend payment date, enrollment forms from registered holders must be received by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 320 Bay Street, 14th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4A6 before the close of business on March 11, 2026.

Non-registered beneficial holders of TELUS shares (i.e. shareholders who hold their shares through a financial institution, broker, nominee or other intermediary) should consult with that intermediary to determine the procedures for participation in the DRISP.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States. TELUS has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form F-3, and a related prospectus, each dated August 12, 2021 with respect to the DRISP. A copy of these filings and any additional registration statements or prospectuses that may be filed from time to time in connection with the DRISP may be obtained under the Company's profile on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov.

