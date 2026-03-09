TELUS Announces Partial Redemption of 2.75% Notes, Series CZ due July 8, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - TELUS Corporation ("TELUS" or the "Company") announced that it has given notice today of a partial redemption on May 8, 2026 of C$500 million aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2.75% Notes, Series CZ due July 8, 2026 (CUSIP No. 87971MBL6) (the "Notes"), of which there is currently C$800 million aggregate principal amount outstanding. The Notes will be selected for redemption on a pro rata basis and the redemption price for the Notes will be calculated in accordance with the applicable indenture. The partial redemption will be funded using proceeds from TELUS' Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Junior Subordinated Notes offerings completed in December 2025.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, or sell, any securities.

