TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4184 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 2, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2025.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood

Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia

November 6, 2025

Contact: Investor Relations

1-800-667-4871

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Corporation