TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

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TELUS Corporation

May 08, 2026, 06:50 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4184 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 2, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2026.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
May 7, 2026

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Corporation

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