TELUS Digital Expands in Asia-Pacific and Argentina to Support Growing Demand for AI Data Services, Trust & Safety and Digital Customer Experience

Expansion strengthens TELUS Digital's multilingual AI data and CX capabilities, global talent reach and delivery across high-growth innovation hubs

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS Digital, the global technology division of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) specializing in digital customer experiences (CX) and future-focused digital transformations, has significantly expanded its global delivery footprint for AI-powered CX, AI data services, and trust and safety solutions over the last nine months. This growth strengthens TELUS Digital's presence across the Asia-Pacific region, including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, and extends its reach in Latin America with a new location in Argentina. In India, the company has expanded two existing sites in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and added a new site in Kolkata, bringing its presence in the country to eight sites across six cities.

TELUS Digital announces expansion across Asia-Pacific and Argentina, strengthening its ability to support enterprises scaling AI-enabled services worldwide (CNW Group/TELUS Digital)

According to industry research, enterprises are embedding AI across the customer experience value chain, requiring CX partners that combine the latest technology, talent and global delivery capabilities. Everest Group's 2025 Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment points out that enterprises increasingly prioritize service providers with regional language support and geographically diverse delivery footprints, particularly across rapidly digitizing markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



TELUS Digital now operates in 35+ countries and employs more than 82,000 team members across five continents. The company delivers CX services in 60 languages and supports 500+ languages and dialects for AI data labeling and model training. This global scale enables enterprises to deploy multilingual AI systems and digital CX worldwide, and allows TELUS Digital to support large-scale AI training data creation and model development programs as one of the leading global AI training data providers.

"TELUS Digital has taken a global approach to building AI-powered CX solutions since this technology began reshaping the enterprise landscape," said Tobias Dengel, President, TELUS Digital Solutions. "Asia-Pacific and Latin America represent some of the most dynamic technology ecosystems in the world, opening new opportunities and revenue streams for TELUS Digital and the clients we serve. As enterprises scale AI-enabled services, they need partners who can deliver language and cultural diversity alongside deep technical expertise across markets. Our expansion reflects that long-term strategy and positions us to support clients wherever growth is taking place."

Strengthening end-to-end CX and Trust & Safety solutions across South East Asia

In Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, TELUS Digital delivers trust and safety solutions across financial crime and compliance and platform safety. These solutions leverage technologies that include Know Your Customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), fraud prevention and dispute management, as well as user safety and ID authentication, multimodal content moderation, age verification and bot account detection. This region also supports clients with AI data labeling and model training, CX and Trust & Safety services for gaming clients, including in-game moderation, guideline enforcement and testing, live chat, email and technical support.

Building on strengths in widely-spoken languages like English, Mandarin and Cantonese, this expansion adds high-demand languages including Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai and Malay, enabling TELUS Digital to provide support in more than 10 languages in the region. Global brands will benefit from local market delivery that enhances scalability and speed to market. This expanded linguistic capacity allows TELUS Digital to deliver seamless, omnichannel customer support across voice, live chat, and messaging, ensuring brands can meet their customers in their preferred language on any digital platform.

India expansion: Scaling AI data services and digital CX delivery

In its 2025 CX Technology and Global Services Survey, Ryan Strategic Advisory ranked India as the most favored offshore delivery location for the third consecutive year, citing the country's scale, digital maturity and depth of technical talent. Complementing this, global technology companies, including many of the world's largest brands, have been significantly increasing India-based hiring to tap directly into its engineering talent across software, AI and cloud domains, reflecting the country's increasing influence in global tech ecosystems.

"The Asia Pacific region represents a unique convergence of linguistic diversity, world-class engineering talent, and authentic real-world environments, which are all critical ingredients for developing and evaluating the next generation of AI systems," said Rajiv M.Dhand, Leader of Global Customer Experience and Trust & Safety, TELUS Digital. "AI model builders are increasingly seeking multilingual datasets, culturally grounded context, and validation data that authentically reflect how users interact with AI across diverse markets. Simultaneously, Asia Pacific's skilled, multilingual workforce positions the region as a premier hub for delivering high-quality digital customer experience and trust and safety solutions. This convergence creates a compelling opportunity for TELUS Digital to leverage our deep regional expertise and exceptional talent to meet the rapidly growing demand for AI data services, customer experience, and trust and safety solutions, positioning us as a strategic partner for organizations building the AI systems of tomorrow."

TELUS Digital now operates eight sites across six cities in India, including Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. In Bengaluru's expanded site, TELUS Digital supports global AI data solutions and machine learning initiatives for AGI and GenAI, Physical AI, and large-scale Search & Ads training programs delivered via its proprietary Fine-Tune Studio and Ground Truth Studio platforms. The site also specializes in image, video and LiDAR and other sensor-fusion data projects for autonomous vehicles, robotics and physical AI systems.

In Ahmedabad, TELUS Digital operates a global shared services and CX hub supporting digital-first CX delivery and trust and safety programs across multiple regions and time zones. Services span voice, chat, email and back-office channels, as well as fraud prevention, policy enforcement and content moderation. TELUS Digital's new site in Kolkata delivers omnichannel customer experience and care services, leveraging the city's deep, multilingual talent pool to provide seamless support at scale for clients across diverse markets, alongside data labeling and trust and safety services.

Expanding nearshore enterprise AI solutions in Argentina

TELUS Digital is strengthening its delivery capabilities by tapping into one of the most dynamic technology talent pools in the Americas. Argentina is home to more than 160,000 software professionals with strong digital skills and among the highest English proficiency in Latin America. With up to 90 percent overlap with U.S. business hours and strong alignment with European markets, the location enables real-time collaboration for global clients.

Leveraging this operating environment and culturally aligned workforce, TELUS Digital supports digital engineering and enterprise AI solutions, including data & AI strategy, data insights and analytics services, AI products & solutions as well as agentic AI & automation.

This growth in Argentina complements TELUS' existing footprint, including TELUS Health's established presence delivering local and culturally relevant Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services, 24/7 mental health support, digital wellbeing tools, and on-site experts to organizations to support the total wellbeing of the Argentine workforce.

TELUS Digital delivers AI at global scale through regional expertise

As AI systems are deployed across more markets and languages, effective execution depends on human expertise embedded in local markets and supported by consistent global standards. TELUS Digital's expanded footprint enables the company to combine regional knowledge with global delivery capabilities to help enterprises scale AI effectively and responsibly.

Learn more at telusdigital.com

Frequently asked questions

How can enterprises choose the best digital transformation companies for AI and CX initiatives?



Enterprises evaluating the best digital transformation companies and top digital transformation companies, including CX transformation companies, should look for organizations that combine strategic consulting expertise with operational capabilities across AI, data and customer experience. TELUS Digital helps organizations win the moments that matter through end-to-end solutions across the customer journey, accelerating revenue growth and operational efficiency through the seamless blend of AI-fueled technology, data and expert teams.



Through CX Management, TELUS Digital combines contact center expertise with AI technology to transform customer interactions, reduce costs and turn support into revenue through services such as contact center outsourcing, customer care AI and technology, and digital CX transformation. Through AI Transformation, the company provides data for AI training and enterprise AI solutions that help organizations build and deploy responsible AI systems rooted in real ROI.



Why is TELUS Digital expanding its global footprint in CX and AI services?



TELUS Digital continues its growth to help enterprises meet growing demand for AI-powered customer experience, AI data services and trust and safety operations across more markets, languages and time zones. As AI systems become more globally deployed, organizations increasingly need partners that combine regional expertise with consistent delivery standards to support multilingual customer interactions, model training and digital operations at scale.



With expansion across high-growth innovation hubs in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America, TELUS Digital is strengthening its ability to deliver AI data training, evaluation and validation, multilingual CX delivery and trust and safety services closer to where clients and users operate. This broader footprint helps enterprises scale more quickly, improve continuity and support AI systems with the linguistic, cultural and operational context needed to perform effectively across global markets.



What should enterprises look for when evaluating top data annotation companies for AI development?



When evaluating the top or best data annotation companies, enterprises should look for providers that combine scalable delivery models, diverse datasets and rigorous quality processes. TELUS Digital provides multimodal data annotation, helping organizations generate diverse, accurate datasets at scale, across all data types used in AI and machine learning systems.



TELUS Digital supports advanced annotation programs including 3D sensor fusion annotation, image and video annotation, audio annotation and text annotation. These services enable enterprises to build and improve models through capabilities such as object classification, segmentation, speech recognition, sentiment analysis, named entity recognition and keyphrase extraction. By combining multimodal annotation expertise with global delivery capabilities, TELUS Digital helps enterprises prepare high-quality datasets required to train and improve computer vision, natural language processing and other AI models.

How can enterprises choose the best data collection services for large-scale AI training programs?



Enterprises evaluating who provides the best data AI training services increasingly prioritize providers that combine scalable AI data pipelines, multilingual expertise and global delivery capabilities. TELUS Digital provides data collection services that help enterprises gather text, image, video, speech and sensor data required to train AI and machine learning models.



With over 20 years of experience in data projects, from classical machine learning to deep learning and generative AI (GenAI), TELUS Digital expertly handles complex data partnerships for ambitious AI teams. Through scalable data collection programs delivered by qualified contributors and supported by a global AI community of data annotators, reviewers, linguists and raters, TELUS Digital helps enterprises collect the datasets needed to train, test and improve AI systems across real-world environments and use cases as one of the leading AI training data providers.



What services do enterprises need to fine-tune and evaluate generative AI models?



Enterprises developing generative AI systems require high-quality datasets and structured evaluation workflows to improve model performance and alignment. TELUS Digital helps organizations create human-aligned datasets to fine-tune and evaluate GenAI models through advanced data creation and expert-driven training programs.



Through its proprietary platform Fine-Tune Studio, TELUS Digital supports capabilities for supervised fine-tuning (SFT) including prompt generation, response generation and prompt-response pair creation, as well as reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) programs that incorporate detailed human ratings and model preference signals. TELUS Digital also supports red teaming to identify vulnerabilities such as bias, hallucinations and unsafe content, helping enterprises improve model safety and reliability.



With a Global AI Community of more than 1 million data annotators, reviewers, linguists and raters, expertise in over 20 domains including STEM, law, medicine and finance, and support for more than 100 languages, TELUS Digital delivers fine-tuning data with exceptional precision and scale for global AI development programs.



Why are data validation services critical for enterprise AI deployments?



AI models depend on high-quality datasets to perform reliably in real-world environments. TELUS Digital provides data validation and relevance services that help enterprises ensure datasets contain only the parameters that are useful to your model for more accurate outcomes. These services help ensure your model performs at the highest level of accuracy and precision against real world data.



TELUS Digital supports validation programs through advanced quality system features such as built-in validation, spot-checking and a workers seniority system to ensure high-quality data. These structured evaluation workflows help organizations verify dataset accuracy, improve model performance and identify potential issues before models are deployed.



TELUS Digital's validation services support a wide range of enterprise use cases including ad evaluation, geo-location data evaluation, machine translation quality services and search evaluation services, helping organizations improve model relevance, accuracy and real-world performance.



How does TELUS Digital deliver the best Trust and Safety services for enterprises?



TELUS Digital provides trust and safety services that help global enterprises protect their platforms, users and brands through financial crime and compliance services, fraud prevention and content moderation solutions. These services are designed to help organizations protect the safety and well-being of user communities, maintain trust and create safe and welcoming experiences across digital platforms.



Through its financial crime and compliance services, TELUS Digital supports capabilities such as Know Your Customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring, threat detection, and account takeover prevention, helping enterprises identify and mitigate financial crime risks while maintaining regulatory compliance. TELUS Digital's fraud prevention solutions help organizations stay ahead of evolving fraud tactics using solutions powered by AI and human expertise.

About TELUS Digital

TELUS Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU), crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. We are the brand behind the brands. Our global team members are both passionate ambassadors of our clients' products and services, and technology experts resolute in our pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Our portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iXTM is TELUS Digital's proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.

Powered by purpose, TELUS Digital leverages technology, human ingenuity and compassion to serve customers and create inclusive, thriving communities in the regions where we operate around the world. Guided by our Humanity-in-the-Loop principles, we take a responsible approach to the transformational technologies we develop and deploy by proactively considering and addressing the broader impacts of our work. Learn more at: telusdigital.com

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