TELUS Leads the Way as First Canadian Telecom in U.S. AI Safety Consortium

TELUS proudly joins global-leading AI stakeholders to help advance the development and deployment of safe, trustworthy AI under new U.S. Government safety institute

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, TELUS announced that it has joined more than 280 leading artificial intelligence (AI) stakeholders to participate in a U.S. Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI - the first Canadian telecom to do so. Established by the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) on February 8, 2024 , the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) brings together AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.

"At TELUS, we are determined to harness the power of technology to create a better future. Our involvement in the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium underscores our commitment to responsible AI, ensuring that AI is developed and deployed in a trustworthy, ethical manner that is safe and benefits everyone," said Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer at TELUS. "We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders, academics, and organizations to advance the standards and practices that will shape the future of AI responsibly."

The consortium includes more than 280 member companies and organizations that are on the frontlines of developing and using AI systems, as well as the civil society and academic teams that are building the foundational understanding of how AI can and will transform our society. These entities represent the nation's largest companies and its innovative startups; creators of the world's most advanced AI systems and hardware; key members of civil society and the academic community; and representatives of professions with deep engagement in AI's use today. The consortium also includes state and local governments, as well as non-profits. The consortium will also work with organizations from like-minded nations that have a key role to play in setting interoperable and effective safety standards around the world.

TELUS has been at the forefront of AI ethics, continuously striving to set new benchmarks in the industry. It recently made history with its generative AI (GenAI) customer support tool, powered by Fuel iX, an enterprise-grade AI engine designed by TELUS International (rebranding to TELUS Digital Experience later in the third quarter) to help companies deploy and manage customized GenAI solutions at scale, becoming the first in the world to be internationally certified in Privacy by Design (ISO 31700-1). TELUS won an international Outstanding Organization 2023 prize from the Responsible AI Institute in recognition of its commitment to fostering trust and benefitting society. It is also the first telecom company in Canada to sign the Government of Canada's voluntary code of conduct for generative AI, which aims to ensure the transparent, equitable and responsible development and deployment of GenAI technology.

For more information about TELUS' commitment to responsible AI, visit telus.com/responsibleAI .

For more information, please contact:

Sacha Gudmundsson

TELUS Public Relations

[email protected]

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS Digital Experience (TSX andNYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering over 75 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.