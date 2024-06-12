TELUS Mental Health Index: 34 percent of workers in the US often end their workday feeling mentally or physically exhausted

Study also shows 35 percent believe that AI will have a positive impact on the industry they work in

CHICAGO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, TELUS Health released its TELUS Mental Health Index ("the Index") with reports that examine the mental health of employed people in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. The American report reveals that 34 percent of workers in the US often end their workday feeling mentally or physically exhausted. The Index also found that 35 percent of workers believe that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will have a positive impact on the industry they work in.

"There is no question that AI's advancement will bring significant benefits in some areas, potentially as pivotal as the industrial or internet age." said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. "However, this rapid change can feel disruptive and worrisome for some. Businesses can help by making AI tools accessible to workers and encouraging proper use, which demystifies the technology," adds Allen. "The best way to implement change is to engage people from the start, helping them understand opportunities and provide input. With effective communication and a safe space for voicing ideas and concerns, undue anxieties are less likely, leading to more successful adoption for everyone and a reduced risk of negatively impacting the mental wellbeing and productivity of employees."

The TELUS Mental Health Index also found:

11 percent of workers are considering upgrading their skills related to the use of AI.

Seventeen percent of workers think that people will have less stress because of the increased use of AI in the workplace; this group has the highest/best mental health score (73.3).

Workers under 40 are two and a half times more likely than workers over 50 to find it increasingly difficult to be motivated to do their work.

Nearly half of workers in the US believe that AI will have a positive impact on healthcare.

Twenty-six percent of workers attribute feeling burnt out to an excessive workload .

. Workers under 40 are two and a half times more likely than workers over 50 to feel extremely burnt out; women are 40 percent more likely than men to feel extremely burnt out.

As a leader in technology, TELUS is at the forefront of integrating and scaling AI and generative technologies across its business operations, team members and customer interactions. By fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning, TELUS empowers its team members to adopt and experiment with its internal AI tools in a safe and secure environment, free from the fear of making mistakes. TELUS is committed to developing a skilled, AI-enabled workforce to fully harness the potential of AI-powered innovation and growth.

"Many employees are currently experiencing burnout and looking for ways to increase job satisfaction," said Renée Cavallaro, Senior Clinical Director, US, TELUS Health. "Factors such as overwhelming workloads, commitments to loved ones and a desire for more recognition are key contributors to this issue. Thoughtfully integrating AI tools within companies may help alleviate these pressures by automating certain tasks. This allows employees to focus on other activities that require a more creative or strategic focus. Furthermore, it is crucial to cultivate a supportive workplace environment. By prioritizing employee wellbeing, providing adequate support and nurturing a positive culture, organizations can help their teams avoid burnout and achieve greater success."

In addition, the Index reveals that nearly half of workers have at least one indication of burnout. While many workplaces offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) that could help support employees in this situation, TELUS Health research reveals that two-in-five workers in the US do not know what an EAP is. The mental health scores of workers who don't know or report that their employer doesn't offer an EAP is more than three points lower than workers with an EAP.

In April 2024, the mental health scores of workers in various regions were:

United States : 71.0

: 71.0 United Kingdom : 64.6

: 64.6 Canada : 64.0

: 64.0 Australia : 62.5

: 62.5 Singapore : 62.9

: 62.9 Europe : 62.0

: 62.0 New Zealand : 60.6

The TELUS Mental Health Index is based on a response scoring system that then turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

The June TELUS Mental Health Index also includes insights related to workplace productivity and motivation in addition to burnout levels and causes. Read the full US TELUS Mental Health Index here .

About the TELUS Mental Health Index

The data for the TELUS Health Mental Health Index was collected through an online survey from April 5th, 2024 to April 15th, 2024 with 3,000 respondents. All respondents reside in the United States and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare and championing workplace wellbeing. By integrating advanced healthcare technology with comprehensive employee support services, TELUS Health provides a holistic approach to primary and preventive health and wellbeing for 72 million people across 160 countries. Our innovative digital health platforms, including electronic medical records (EMRs) and virtual care solutions, empower healthcare professionals, individuals, employers and governments to deliver personalized care efficiently. Our employee wellbeing programs offer extensive support through Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), mental health resources, financial counselling, and workplace wellness initiatives. At TELUS Health, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare to ensure people receive the support they need and employees thrive both personally and professionally. Together, let's make the future friendly. For more information, visit: www.telushealth.com.

