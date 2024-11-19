TELUS Mental Health Index: Physically active workers lose 14 fewer workdays of productivity annually than sedentary counterparts

Workers dissatisfied with their physical health score 25 points lower in mental health than satisfied workers and lose an additional 21 working days in productivity annually.

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, TELUS Health released its TELUS Mental Health Index ("the Index") with reports that examine the mental health of employed people in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. The American report reveals that physically active workers lose 14 fewer workdays of productivity annually than their sedentary counterparts. The Index also found that workers dissatisfied with their physical health score 25 points lower in mental health than satisfied workers and lose an additional 21 working days in productivity annually.

"There is a clear link between physical activity, employer support and employee wellbeing. At TELUS Health, we've seen that supported, active employees have better mental health and higher productivity - outcomes for which every business owner strives," said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. "This underscores the need for organizations to prioritize wellbeing as a strategic pillar of business success. By integrating robust support systems like Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and physical health and wellbeing programs into workplace culture, companies can create a more resilient, engaged and productive workforce."

The TELUS Mental Health Index also found:

Women are 40 percent more likely than men to report a negative experience with the healthcare system.

Workers perceiving poor employer support for their physical wellbeing lose 23 more workdays of productivity annually and score 21 points lower in mental health than those perceiving excellent support.

Stress reduction motivates 10 percent of workers to exercise.

Employees without emergency funds are 75 percent more likely to seek stress reduction, two and a half times more likely to report anxiety and nearly three times more likely to report depression diagnoses .

. Workers under 40 are 80 percent more likely than workers over 50 to report stress reduction as the biggest motivator for participating in physical activity.

Seven percent of workers surveyed never engage in physical activity.

One in ten workers report engaging in activities that promote social wellbeing.

Twenty percent of employees report anxiety, 15 percent a cardiovascular or circulatory issue, 15 percent depression and 12 percent sleep disorders.

"Physical activity has such a tremendous impact on our overall wellbeing," said Renée Cavallaro, Senior Clinical Director, US, TELUS Health. "It's easy to only connect it to physical health, but the impact of regular activity on mental health is not to be overlooked. We need to think of wellbeing holistically, because the interconnectivity between the different health facets cannot be dismissed. Beyond the individual benefits, organizations should be looking at what they can do to motivate their workforce to move, as there are direct impacts to business. Not only does increasing physical activity positively impact productivity, it also reduces burnout; a physically-active workforce has a direct benefit to the bottom line."

While many workplaces offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) that could help support employees in this situation, TELUS Health research reveals that two-in-five workers in the US lack knowledge of what an EAP entails. The mental health scores of workers who don't know or report that their employer doesn't offer an EAP is more than three points lower than workers with an EAP.

In September 2024, the mental health scores of workers in various regions were:

United States : 70.6

: 70.6 United Kingdom : 64.6

: 64.6 Canada : 64.4

: 64.4 Australia : 61.1

: 61.1 Singapore : 61.6

: 61.6 Europe : 61.6

: 61.6 New Zealand : 59.7

The TELUS Mental Health Index is based on a response scoring system that then turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

This TELUS Mental Health Index also includes insights related to experiences with the healthcare system and mental health diagnoses. As a company rooted in social purpose, TELUS Health is committed to improving health outcomes and sharing valuable insightsRead the full US TELUS Mental Health Index here .

About the TELUS Mental Health Index

The data for the TELUS Health Mental Health Index was collected through an online survey from September 13 to September 30 with 5,000 respondents. All respondents reside in the United States and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare and championing workplace wellbeing. By integrating advanced healthcare technology with comprehensive employee support services, TELUS Health provides a holistic approach to primary and preventive health and wellbeing for over 76 million people across 160 countries. Our innovative digital health platforms, including electronic medical records (EMRs) and virtual care solutions, empower healthcare professionals, employers and governments to deliver personalized care efficiently. Our employee wellbeing programs empower individuals by offering extensive support through Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), mental health resources, financial counselling, and workplace wellness initiatives. At TELUS Health, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare to ensure people receive the support they need and employees thrive both personally and professionally. Together, let's make the future friendly. For more information, visit: www.telushealth.com .

