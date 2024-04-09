Telycam Showcasing New Products and Technology Partnerships at 2024 NAB Show

Highlighted demonstrations of the new Explore SE PTZ camera will feature NDI 6 integration as well as AR/VR workflows in collaboration with Brainstorm

SHENZHEN, China , April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telycam is pleased to announce the official shipping of its latest technological advancement, the Explore SE PTZ camera. Positioned as a frontrunner in the field of PTZ video cameras, Telycam will showcase its Explore SE model – distinguished by its seamless integration of NDI 6 video connectivity technology and FreeD compatibility – in booth SU6029 at the 2024 NAB Show.

Telycam’s 2024 NAB Show exhibit will showcase its now-shipping Explore SE advanced PTZ camera in demonstrations featuring NDI 6 integration plus AR/VR workflows in collaboration with Brainstorm.

Telycam will also demonstrate the results of another powerful industry collaboration. Underscoring its compatibility with virtual studio solutions and fostering expanded avenues for creative expression, the Explore SE has received certification from Brainstorm. NAB attendees are cordially invited to witness this unveiling and participate in shaping the future of video technology.

NDI 6 demos featuring Explore SE PTZ camera with embedded NDI Bridge

As one of the vendors selected for the exclusive NDI 6 beta testing program, Telycam is thrilled to lead the charge in advancing camera image quality and showcasing the convenience of embedding the NDI Bridge utility for hardware directly into PTZ cameras.

NDI 6 introduces a host of enhancements including 10-bit HDR support and WAN connectivity. With full native HDR support, NDI 6 brings images with higher contrast, wider color gamut, and minimal color banding, while ensuring broad compatibility with PQ and HLG formats. The addition of WAN connectivity is achieved directly via the NDI Bridge utility for hardware, marking a significant step towards establishing true large-scale IP connectivity and simplifying the integration of products with NDI technology, starting with cameras.

At the Telycam booth, visitors can experience firsthand the exceptional image quality and WAN capabilities enabled by NDI 6. Live demonstrations in collaboration with Magewell and distributor MVD will showcase the Explore SE PTZ camera with the embedded NDI Bridge utility for hardware, highlighting seamless integration without the need for additional NDI tools; remote operation; and low-latency transmission within NDI-enabled production workflows. Thanks to NDI 6, Telycam PTZ cameras can effortlessly and seamlessly integrate into cloud production environments, anticipating future trends that offer scalability, flexibility, and accessibility for content creation and distribution.

NDI and Telycam have also jointly organized an 'Ask Roberto' session at the show, scheduled to commence at 11:00 am on April 16th. Attendees will have the valuable opportunity to interact directly with Roberto Musso, the Technical Director of NDI, at the Telycam booth. This is a great chance to gain expert insights and guidance on the intricacies of the NDI 6 protocol along with firsthand knowledge about Telycam's range of NDI 6 embedded PTZ cameras, including the broadcast-level Explore series and Pro AV-level Vision+ series PTZ cameras.

AR/VR demos to showcase Brainstorm-certified Explore SE camera with InfinitySet

In addition to its integration with NDI 6, Telycam is pleased to announce its certification by Brainstorm for the integration of Telycam PTZ cameras with Brainstorm AR/VR solutions. Demonstrations will feature Explore SE providing both video and tracking data, received frame-by-frame and rendered in real time in Brainstorm's award-winning InfinitySet solution that sets the standard in virtual production innovation. The Telycam keyboard controller, V Joy+, will be used to manage both the virtual cameras within the Brainstorm platform and the real Explore SE PTZ cameras. This collaboration underscores Telycam's commitment to exploring and equipping its products with advanced features, empowering users to address the evolving trends and needs in video production including the burgeoning field of AR and VR production.

"We are delighted to include Telycam in the extensive list of Brainstorm's certified systems," says Miguel Churruca, Marketing and Communications Director at Brainstorm. "Our main goal is to provide users with more content creation possibilities, and the Telycam PTZ camera range, headed by the newly introduced Explore SE, works seamlessly with Brainstorm's InfinitySet, allowing users to create high-quality content even in compact and cost-effective setups."

"Telycam is delighted to collaborate with Brainstorm and NDI at NAB 2024," says Jenny Liu, co-founder and head of marketing and sales of Telycam. "These joint workflows demonstrate the stable and amazing image quality and AR/VR compatibility that Telycam PTZ cameras provide, not only for broadcast and live production, but also for live events, hybrid events, corporate presentations, or educational settings."

About Telycam – Founded in 2014, Telycam (www.telycam.com) is an innovative PTZ camera developer with an emphasis on R&D. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Telycam offers two main product lines: NDI/IP PTZ cameras designed for live production; and USB-based webcams designed for video conferencing. With a firm commitment to the video camera sector for more than a decade, Telycam has become a key player in the Pro AV and broadcast industries.

Copyright 2024 Telecam Technology Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI® is a trademark of Vizrt NDI AB. #NDI

SOURCE Telycam