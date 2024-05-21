Telycam to Kick Off 10-Year Anniversary Celebrations at InfoComm 2024

Demonstrations will highlight new flagship PTZ camera and AI-enhanced speakerphone alongside extensive range of cameras to match any level of need

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As PTZ camera innovator Telycam gears up to mark its 10th anniversary this summer, its celebration of the milestone will commence where it all began: at the InfoComm trade show in Las Vegas. It was at this event a dozen years ago that the company's founders were initially inspired to embark on this journey.

Telycam’s demonstrations at InfoComm 2024 will include the North American AV exhibition debut of the company's highly anticipated Explore PTZ camera.

"The inception of Telycam dates back to my visit to InfoComm 2012, where I was captivated by the potential of innovative communication solutions," said Aaron Xia, Telycam's CEO and co-founder. "At that time, we were using iPhone 4s, and video conferencing was heavily reliant on bulky hardware systems. It was there that cloud-based video conferencing really struck me, and I knew it was going to revolutionize the industry. This fueled our ongoing mission to redefine the possibilities of communication and elevate the way the world connects."

Telycam will showcase its hallmarks of innovation, high performance, easy operation and cost-effectiveness at InfoComm 2024 from June 12 to 14 in booth C9176, where they will be joined by staff from their U.S. and Canada distributor MVD.

Powerful new products

InfoComm 2024 will see the North American AV exhibition debut of Telycam's highly anticipated flagship PTZ camera, Explore. Explore features a 1-inch Sony sensor, AI fast focus and 20x optical zoom to capture stunning 4K60 video. Explore offers versatile connectivity options including 12G-SDI, NDI®, NDI HX3, HDMI 2.0 and SFP+ along with genlock functionality to ensure seamless integration into any setup. Advanced functions such as FreeD support for enhanced AR/VR production and built-in Auto-Tracking are complemented by convenience features including 3.5mm line-in audio input, mini-XLR input with phantom power, video recording and POE++ for hassle-free power management.

In addition to its video offerings, Telycam will showcase its new SONO AI-enhanced wireless speakerphone. Designed to be portable and reliable while fitting into any home office or huddle room, SONO incorporates eight embedded microphones and is equipped with AI noise and echo reduction algorithms to ensure crystal-clear sound quality. Its long-lasting battery life enables uninterrupted conversations, while full duplex communication and automatic speech direction (DOA) recognition optimize clarity for seamless communication experiences. Multiple SONO units can be linked via Bluetooth to extend their functionality to larger spaces.

Extensive product portfolio and powerful partnerships

In addition to these new solutions, Telycam will showcase the breadth of its product lines spanning four categories: versatile video conferencing solutions, entry-level FHD PTZ cameras, ProAV-level UHD PTZ solutions, and advanced broadcast-level PTZ cameras. The Meet+ video conferencing line includes plug & play webcams, ePTZs, and PTZ cameras and is available in both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 configurations to suit different conference room setups and designs. Drive+ entry-level PTZ cameras are reliable yet budget-friendly and feature NDI HX technology for easy connection with other NDI-capable devices on the same network. Vision+ PTZ cameras for 4K ProAV applications feature FreeD technology for AR/VR content creation and Auto-Tracking for hands-free tracking of speakers or performers on stage. Finally, the Explore family – including the recently-released Explore SE – deliver high-end broadcast-level capabilities at enterprise-level pricing.

Telycam will also highlight its recent certification by Brainstorm for seamless integration between Telycam PTZ cameras and Brainstorm AR/VR solutions. Live demonstrations will illustrate Explore SE delivering video and tracking data, which will be received frame-by-frame and rendered in real-time within Brainstorm's acclaimed InfinitySet virtual production solution. Telycam's V Joy+ joystick controller will efficiently manage both virtual cameras within the Brainstorm platform and real Explore SE PTZ cameras. This collaboration underscores Telycam's commitment to enhancing its product offerings with cutting-edge features, empowering users to stay ahead of the curve in video production including the dynamic realm of AR and VR.

For more information about Telycam, please visit www.telycam.com.

About Telycam – Founded in 2014, Telycam (www.telycam.com) is an innovative PTZ camera developer with an emphasis on R&D. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Telycam offers two main product lines: NDI/IP PTZ cameras designed for live production; and USB-based webcams designed for video conferencing. With a firm commitment to the video camera sector for more than a decade, Telycam has become a key player in the Pro AV and broadcast industries.

SOURCE Telycam