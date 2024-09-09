TELYNET USA LLC: We Are Now Operating in the U.S. Market!

NEW YORK , Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TELYNET USA LLC, a subsidiary of the renowned tech company Telynet, has been officially established in the state of Delaware, USA. This is not merely an idea or a future project, but a tangible and operational reality that is already making its mark in the North American market.

In a key strategic move, TELYNET USA LLC has signed its first client, a prominent franchise with a strong presence in the soft drink sector, synonymous with tradition and quality. This agreement marks the beginning of a promising expansion in the U.S. market. This client, with an extensive distribution network, is known for its iconic brands and commitment to excellence.

TELYNET USA LLC has implemented a robust technical and commercial structure, enabling us to develop the market with our innovative product, TELYNET SALES SUITE 360. This comprehensive solution is designed to optimize sales operations, offering a significant competitive advantage to companies in the dynamic U.S. business environment.

"We are deeply grateful for the warm reception we have received in the United States, both from the market and our valued clients. This positive response strengthens our determination to provide first-class technological solutions that drive growth and efficiency for our clients," said Enrique Bermúdez, Founder and CTO of Telynet.

"This achievement not only highlights our ability to adapt and thrive in international markets but also reflects the trust that key market players have placed in our technological solutions," commented Raúl San Segundo, COO of Telynet.

"We are confident that this is just the beginning of a series of successes that TELYNET USA LLC will achieve in the near future," said Diego San Segundo, CFO of Telynet, who has also been responsible for creating this new company for the Telynet Group.

For more information, please visit our website at www.telynet.com or contact us through our social media channels.

About TELYNET USA LLC:

TELYNET USA LLC is a subsidiary of Telynet, a leading company in technological solutions for sales and commercial operations management. With a global presence, Telynet provides advanced tools that enhance the efficiency and productivity of businesses. Our mission is to bring innovation to every corner of the business world.

SOURCE Telynet