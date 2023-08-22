Telyon announces investment from Greenbacker Capital Management

News provided by

TELYON

22 Aug, 2023, 10:07 ET

Greenbacker makes a strategic equity investment in Telyon, a Connecticut-based renewable energy developer and leader in the Commercial & Industrial space.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telyon, a Connecticut based renewable energy development firm, announced today that it has finalized a strategic investment that will fuel continued growth and execution capabilities of its current and future pipeline of projects across the country. As part of the deal, Telyon has sold a significant minority stake of the company to a New York City-based private equity fund affiliated with Greenbacker Capital Management ("Greenbacker").

"We're thrilled to have completed this transaction with the Greenbacker team," said Andrew Chester, CEO of Telyon. "This investment allows Telyon to grow exponentially in the coming years, expand our platform's reach and continue to meet the complex and ever-changing renewable needs of our customers. Most importantly, this investment fosters our collective goal to substantially contribute to a sustainable future."

Telyon was launched in early 2020 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, and specializes in the origination, financing, construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance of onsite solar, community solar, battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure projects across the United States. With current activity across 21 states and a focus on Fortune 500 companies and MUSH market offtakers, the company has over 400 MW of near-term development opportunities and over 1.2 GW of identified pipeline.    

"We are excited to partner with the talented and experienced team at Telyon, an organization who shares our view that the US is entering a period of increasing demand for high-quality C&I solar solutions," said Rahul Bhalodia, Managing Director of Greenbacker. "We believe Telyon is well-placed to capture a significant share of that growth. The team's track record of success in delivering projects, scaling businesses, and building lasting partnerships distinguishes the organization in an increasingly competitive space."

The clean energy transition has seen substantial growth in recent years, most notably due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022. Chester continued, "this investment will immediately allow Telyon to grow headcount, increase brand awareness and execute on an exciting and rapidly growing pipeline of work, primarily with large Fortune 500 brands."

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) served as financial advisor to Telyon on the process, with legal support provided by Hogan Lovells. Locke Lord advised Greenbacker.

About Telyon

Telyon is a turnkey renewable energy developer within the commercial and industrial sector. Consisting of a team of industry veterans, the company is working with some of the world's most influential brands and focused on deal origination, project acquisition, EPC and operations and maintenance of solar, battery storage and EV charging projects throughout the United States.

For more information, please visit us at www.telyon.com or email [email protected]

About Greenbacker Capital Management
Greenbacker Capital Management LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser that provides advisory and oversight services related to project development, acquisition, and operations in the renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainability industries. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com.

SOURCE TELYON

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.