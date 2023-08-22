Telyon announces investment from Greenbacker Capital Management

Greenbacker makes a strategic equity investment in Telyon, a Connecticut-based renewable energy developer and leader in the Commercial & Industrial space.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telyon, a Connecticut based renewable energy development firm, announced today that it has finalized a strategic investment that will fuel continued growth and execution capabilities of its current and future pipeline of projects across the country. As part of the deal, Telyon has sold a significant minority stake of the company to a New York City-based private equity fund affiliated with Greenbacker Capital Management ("Greenbacker").

"We're thrilled to have completed this transaction with the Greenbacker team," said Andrew Chester, CEO of Telyon. "This investment allows Telyon to grow exponentially in the coming years, expand our platform's reach and continue to meet the complex and ever-changing renewable needs of our customers. Most importantly, this investment fosters our collective goal to substantially contribute to a sustainable future."

Telyon was launched in early 2020 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, and specializes in the origination, financing, construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance of onsite solar, community solar, battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure projects across the United States. With current activity across 21 states and a focus on Fortune 500 companies and MUSH market offtakers, the company has over 400 MW of near-term development opportunities and over 1.2 GW of identified pipeline.

"We are excited to partner with the talented and experienced team at Telyon, an organization who shares our view that the US is entering a period of increasing demand for high-quality C&I solar solutions," said Rahul Bhalodia, Managing Director of Greenbacker. "We believe Telyon is well-placed to capture a significant share of that growth. The team's track record of success in delivering projects, scaling businesses, and building lasting partnerships distinguishes the organization in an increasingly competitive space."

The clean energy transition has seen substantial growth in recent years, most notably due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022. Chester continued, "this investment will immediately allow Telyon to grow headcount, increase brand awareness and execute on an exciting and rapidly growing pipeline of work, primarily with large Fortune 500 brands."

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) served as financial advisor to Telyon on the process, with legal support provided by Hogan Lovells. Locke Lord advised Greenbacker.

About Telyon

Telyon is a turnkey renewable energy developer within the commercial and industrial sector. Consisting of a team of industry veterans, the company is working with some of the world's most influential brands and focused on deal origination, project acquisition, EPC and operations and maintenance of solar, battery storage and EV charging projects throughout the United States.

For more information, please visit us at www.telyon.com or email [email protected]

About Greenbacker Capital Management

Greenbacker Capital Management LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser that provides advisory and oversight services related to project development, acquisition, and operations in the renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainability industries. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com .

