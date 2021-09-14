TEM Program Results Pending

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to announce the completion of a Time Domain Electromagnetic (TEM) program at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, Salta Province, Argentina. Quantec Geoscience Argentina S.A. conducted the program, completing at total of 133 stations and surveying all areas contained in the project package. Results of the survey are anticipated to become available within two weeks.

Results of this survey will provide three-dimensional information as to aquifer depth potential. Work to date has identified a measured and indicated lithium resource at the Tramo claim block, one of six areas contained in the project package. The TEM program has provided additional coverage of the Alba Sabrina, Natalia Maria, Gaston Enrique, Norma Edit and Via Monte claim blocks, which have not been evaluated to date. The claim blocks are located adjacent to property under development or currently in lithium production. The northern claim groups border ground owned by POSCO (Korea), where a lithium mine is being constructed. The southern group adjoin ground owned by Livent, which is currently producing lithium from the area.

The TEM program is designed to provide hole location guidance for a planned 2,000-meter drill program, the intent of which is to expand the total project lithium resource, which is currently based only on the Tramo claim block.

The program is part of the Company development strategy for the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project. Management is taking a fast-track approach to moving the project to a full feasibility study, with an Environmental Impact Report currently underway. Permissions to drill have been applied for and are expected in the immediate future. In addition, the Company is evaluating three types of Direct Lithium Extraction Technology (DLE) along with conventional evaporation extraction.

About Quantec Geoscience Argentina S.A.

Quantec Geoscience is a recognized leader in the industry, with experience spanning over 40 countries with over 5,000 geophysical projects. Quantec has considerable experience in the provision of qeophysical services for the evaluation of salars in the Puna Region of Argentina.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project and plans to become a leader in the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technology at the project level.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Marcela Casini, advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

