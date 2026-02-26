Tem Toa -- the First Frozen Brand Dedicated to Thai -- to Debut at Expo West and Launch at Target Nationwide

Deep Brands, a New Family of Authentic Global Flavors Brands, Formed to Include Deep Indian Kitchen and Tem Toa

UNION, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tem Toa , the first frozen brand dedicated exclusively to Thai cuisine, is launching to fill a significant gap for authentic, restaurant-quality Thai food ready at home in minutes. Tem Toa was created by the team at Deep Indian Kitchen , and both brands will now be part of Deep Brands , a newly formed family of brands focused on elevating and increasing accessibility for global flavors. Tem Toa will launch with four frozen entrées — Chicken Pad Thai, Vegetable Pad Thai, Green Curry Chicken, and Red Curry Chicken — available exclusively chainwide at Target starting April 5, with additional retailers such as Whole Foods Market and Giant Eagle to follow later this year. Tem Toa will officially debut at Natural Products Expo West 2026 in Anaheim, CA, at Booth #5444, next to Deep Brands' Deep Indian Kitchen booth, #5445.

Tem Toa's Four Frozen Thai Entrees

Tem Toa builds on the leadership of Deep Indian Kitchen, the #1 frozen Indian brand in America, and increases Deep Brands' ability to continue growing the frozen category with premium, authentic global flavors. As it has been successful for Deep Indian Kitchen, Tem Toa combines a digitally native approach and modern, experiential branding with chef-driven, made-from-scratch quality for an underserved yet popular global cuisine. Thai food is the #7 most ordered takeout cuisine in America, yet frozen Thai food remains limited. In 2025, nearly three-quarters of frozen Thai sales were Pad Thais made by multi-cuisine brands, leaving the frozen category without an authentic brand and without enough products to replicate Thai restaurants — until Tem Toa.

"It's surprising that there has been such a large white space in frozen for Thai, because Thai food is the #3 most searched for cuisine in America and 91% of consumers don't or can't make it at home," said Kiernan Laughlin, General Manager of Deep Brands. "Tem Toa finally gives Thai cuisine the focus it deserves in the frozen aisle and enables consumers to enjoy authentic Thai at home without having to order takeout or spend hours trying to make a complex, unfamiliar dish. At Deep Brands, we're passionate about creating such cultural flavor experiences at home and we're dedicated to making our products premium and authentic. For Tem Toa, that means lengthy, traditional cooking processes and only the best ingredients — such as traditional rice noodles sourced directly from Thailand — to deliver true Thai restaurant quality."

Tem Toa's name translates to "Full Table" — and it aims to create experiences that not only fill a table with food but also with the feeling of people coming together around a shared meal. Recipes for Tem Toa were developed by Deep Brands' chefs based on their extensive research and training at places such as the Culinary Institute of America and Morimoto , a Michelin-starred Pan-Asian restaurant. Each dish is made from scratch using freshly ground spices and the bold flavors of Thailand, and four varieties are offered:

Chicken Pad Thai is a signature dish and a source of national pride. Just like your favorite Thai restaurant, we start with juicy chicken, vegetables and rice noodles, then pair them with a savory peanut sauce mixed with the sweet flavors of lemongrass for a citrusy tang.

is a signature dish and a source of national pride. Just like your favorite Thai restaurant, we start with juicy chicken, vegetables and rice noodles, then pair them with a savory peanut sauce mixed with the sweet flavors of lemongrass for a citrusy tang. Vegetable Pad Thai is a signature dish on the best Thai restaurant menus everywhere, so it had to be on ours. We start with tofu, vegetables and rice noodles and pair them with a savory peanut sauce mixed with soy sauce and lemon juice for a citrusy tang.

is a signature dish on the best Thai restaurant menus everywhere, so it had to be on ours. We start with tofu, vegetables and rice noodles and pair them with a savory peanut sauce mixed with soy sauce and lemon juice for a citrusy tang. Green Curry Chicken is loved worldwide and while the chili peppers make it green, that's just part of its bold, spicy and earthy taste. For good Thai takeout and for us, the taste comes from juicy chicken and vegetables mixed with sauce made from coconut milk, herbs and spices, and jasmine rice.

is loved worldwide and while the chili peppers make it green, that's just part of its bold, spicy and earthy taste. For good Thai takeout and for us, the taste comes from juicy chicken and vegetables mixed with sauce made from coconut milk, herbs and spices, and jasmine rice. Red Curry Chicken is a Thai favorite made with red chili peppers, of course, and so much more. Whether from the best restaurants or us, it's about juicy chicken and vegetables in a sauce made from coconut milk, herbs and spices for a rich, nutty and spicy taste, all paired with jasmine rice.

To learn more about Deep Brands and Tem Toa, visit deepbrands.com , temtoathai.com or follow along on Instagram @TemToaThai .

About Tem Toa

Tem Toa is the first frozen food brand dedicated exclusively to Thai cuisine and it launched in 2026 to replicate the Thai restaurant experience at home by providing premium, authentic Thai meals. Tem Toa's name translates to "Full Table," and it aims to create experiences that not only fill a table with food but also with the feeling of people coming together around a shared meal. Tem Toa was created by Deep Brands, a family of global flavors brands that is also home to Deep Indian Kitchen, the #1 frozen Indian brand in America. Deep Brands' chefs developed recipes for Tem Toa based on their extensive research and training at places such as the Culinary Institute of America and Morimoto, a Michelin-starred Pan-Asian restaurant. Each dish is made from scratch using freshly ground spices and the bold flavors of Thailand. For more information, please visit www.temtoathai.com and follow @TemToaThai on Instagram.

About Deep Brands

Deep Brands was formed in 2026 as a family of brands focused on elevating and increasing accessibility for global flavors. Its brands include Deep Indian Kitchen, the #1 frozen Indian brand in America, and Tem Toa, the first frozen food brand dedicated to Thai cuisine. Each of its brands serves one cuisine exclusively, enabling them to authentically represent their cultures and to enlighten Americans about their cuisine's bold flavors and culinary traditions. Across its portfolio, Deep Brands is committed to making its products from scratch, using each cuisine's traditional recipes and processes, and sourcing only the highest quality ingredients. The result is premium, authentic products that replicate restaurant experiences and bring global cuisines to life at home in minutes. Every purchase of Deep Brands' products benefits its Deepkiran Foundation, which helps provide access to education for thousands of underprivileged children in rural India. Deep Brands is wholly owned by Deep Foods Inc, a 3-generation family company that has been a leading manufacturer of global flavors since 1977. To learn more about Deep Brands and its portfolio, please visit www.deepbrands.com .

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sources: Grubhub, 2024 Delivered Trend Report - Year in Review, 12/10/24; Google US Search Data; SPINS, Total US MULO + Natural + Convenience, 12 weeks ending 12/28/25; Suzy Online Survey, US. Shoppers & Diners, n=1000, 1/28/2026; SPINS, Total US MULO + Natural, Total Thai Products, 12 weeks ending 12/28/25

SOURCE Tem Toa