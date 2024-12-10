Tembo Health and Family Caregiver Alliance Partner to Bring Free, Innovative Dementia Care to Homes in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For individuals or families facing the challenges of dementia, there's new hope on the horizon. Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA) and Tembo Health, a leading telemedicine provider, have joined forces to deliver comprehensive dementia care directly to patients' homes through the groundbreaking CMS GUIDE Model. And the best part? It's free for those with traditional Medicare!

About the GUIDE Model: A Personalized Path to Better Dementia Care

The heart of this partnership is the innovative CMS GUIDE Model, which stands for Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience. GUIDE is designed to transform the way we approach dementia care, focusing on a person-centered approach that empowers individuals with dementia and their caregivers. Here's what GUIDE offers:

Comprehensive Care Planning: A personalized roadmap tailored to the individual's unique needs and challenges.

Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia. Tembo Health and Family Caregiver Alliance are one of the 96 participants delivering a Dementia Care Program (DCP).

Tembo Health, Family Caregiver Alliance, and GUIDE: Bringing Care Home

The partnership's participation in the GUIDE model allows them to bring this transformative care directly to patients' homes. Through partnership and the GUIDE program, individuals with dementia and their caregivers receive:

Expert Care Navigation: Dementia experts with years of experience that help connect families with the right specialists and resources.

Take the Next Step: Learn More & Connect

To learn more about the GUIDE program and FCA's and Tembo Health's dementia care services, visit the website. There, one can schedule a complimentary consultation to discuss their needs and how Tembo Health can support them.

Together, Tembo Health and FCA are committed to making dementia care easier, more accessible, and more empowering. Take the first step towards a brighter future today.

About Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA)

The mission of FCA (www.caregiver.org) is to improve the quality of life for family caregivers and the people who receive their care. For more than 40 years, FCA has provided services to family caregivers of adults with physical and cognitive impairments, such as Parkinson's, stroke, Alzheimer's and other types of dementia. FCA's services include assessment, care planning, direct care skills, wellness programs, respite services, and legal/financial consultation vouchers. Ongoing support is available with FCA CareNav™. FCA is a longtime advocate for caregivers in the areas of policy, health and social system development, research, and public awareness, on the state, national and international levels.

About Tembo Health

Tembo Health (www.tembo.health) is an older adult-focused telemedicine provider dedicated to keeping older adults happy, healthy, and at home. Tembo Health offers 24/7 telemedicine support, including urgent care, dementia care services, remote monitoring, and innovative technologies like hands-free vital sign monitoring and fall detection. Tembo Health partners with healthcare organizations to provide comprehensive and accessible care to older adults.

Tembo's unique dementia care services empower families and individuals navigating the complexities of Alzheimer's and other dementias. Tembo Health provides expert care navigation, connecting patients with the right resources and specialists. Their technology-driven solutions help track symptoms and changes in condition, allowing for timely interventions and proactive care. In short, Tembo's platform empowers families through providing direct support, addressing care gaps, providing clear clinical services, and real-time health alerts. Plus, many of their services are free to those with traditional Medicare or Medicaid as Tembo Health's an inaugural participant in CMS's GUIDE program - an initiative designed to help those with dementia and their families live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

