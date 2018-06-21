The program has been designed as a two-day informational seminar that will provide real estate professionals with an in-depth overview of the City of Temecula's processes, programs and resources. Upon completion of the program, participants will be awarded a Certificate of Completion and will be recognized as an official Temecula Trekker.

This year, the seminar will be held on August 14th and 15th from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Temecula Conference Center located at 41000 Main Street Temecula, CA 92590. The cost to participate is $25 per person.

For more information or to register for the Temecula Trekkers Ambassador Program, please visit https://temeculaca.gov/671/Temecula-Trekkers or contact Christine Damko, Economic Development Manager at 951-693-3952 or christine.damko@temeculaca.gov.

City of Temecula Media Contact(s):

Kisa Puckett

Economic Development Analyst

Kisa.Puckett@TemeculaCA.gov

Telephone: (951) 308-6324

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/temecula-trekkers-real-estate-ambassador-program-returns-300670389.html

SOURCE City of Temecula

