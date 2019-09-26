Temecula Valley's Erle Stanley Gardner Middle School Receives $5,000 Barona Education Grant to Upgrade the School Library

Located in the Temecula Valley area of Riverside County, the Erle Stanley Gardner School is committed to inspiring academic achievement and productive citizenship through their "ROAR" philosophy (Respect, Ownership, Achievement, Rigor). It plans to use the Barona grant money to purchase approximately 300 books to upgrade and restock the library after a much-needed weeding process reduced their collection by nearly two thirds due to both outdated information as well as physical deterioration.

"The students at Erle Stanley take great pride in conquering the school's academically challenging curriculum," said Edwin "Thorpe" Romero, Chairman of the Barona Band of Mission Indians. "We are proud to provide the school with the funds needed to update their library and ensure they have the most current educational materials available."

California State Senator Jeff Stone sponsored the grant and joined Barona Councilwoman Bonnie LaChappa to present the $5,000 check to Principal Peter McKee, faculty and students.

"It was an honor to be part of the presentation of the Barona Education Grant to the faculty, staff and students of Erle Stanley Gardner Middle School," said Senator Stone. "Mr. Gardner was a prolific author who lived in Temecula, and I'm confident this grant to enhance the school's library will inspire students to read, write, and pursue academic excellence."

Since the Barona Education Grant program was launched in 2006, Barona has awarded over $3.6 million to California schools statewide. The program has equipped 729 schools with hundreds of computers, thousands of books, iPads, computer software programs and various other technologies and school supplies.

The Barona Education Grant program is the first of its kind in California created and administered by a Tribal Government. The goal of the program is to create strong educational opportunities for the children of California building upon the success of the Barona Indian Charter School, which operates under a continuous improvement model. Schools throughout California can apply for educational grants from Barona to purchase much-needed supplies and materials that promote academic improvement. Each grant awarded by the Barona Education Grant Program is $5,000. Applications can be downloaded at http://barona-nsn.gov/education.

About the Barona Band of Mission Indians

The Barona Band of Mission Indians, recognized by the United States government as a sovereign nation, has lived on the Barona Indian Reservation in rural eastern San Diego County since 1932. Prior to that, the Tribe lived on the Capitan Grande Reservation, which was established by the federal government in 1875. Long before living on a reservation, the Tribe traveled across Southern California in tune with the seasons and what nature provided. Today, the sovereign nation, governed by an elected Tribal Council, is serving its Tribal members, their families, and sharing with the San Diego region. One of the most successful gaming Tribes in the country, Barona also owns and operates the Barona Resort & Casino, San Diego's leading gaming resort, casino and golf course. For more information, visit www.barona-nsn.gov.

