TEMECULA'S AWARD-WINNING DESTINATION WINE RESORT, EUROPA VILLAGE, HOSTS ANNUAL GREAT TASTE OF EUROPA WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

Sunset Magazine and BMW Partner with Europa Village to Showcase California's Biggest European Food and Wine Festival This September

TEMECULA, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled amongst 45 acres of rolling hills within Southern California's Temecula Valley Wine Country, Europa Village Wineries & Resort is set to host its third annual Great Taste of Europa Wine & Food Festival on Sunday, September 15, 2024. From 11 am to 4 pm, eventgoers are invited to delight in diverse flavors, discover new wines, and enjoy a variety of live entertainment throughout the afternoon.

The Great Taste of Europa returns to Temecula, CA this September 15th.

The festival will feature over 50 exquisite, award-winning European wines, unique European-inspired bites, a dedicated beer and spirits garden in the newly opened Vienza Italian Garden, and the opportunity to support local culinary talent. Guests are encouraged to indulge in culinary treats from countries like France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Greece. Executive Chef Hany Ali pulls out all the stops, tapping into his global culinary talents to bring visitors an experience unlike any other. Additionally, the festival supports the future of gastronomy through a philanthropic partnership, empowering local culinary students to showcase their talent and passion alongside seasoned professionals. A portion of ticket sales from The Great Taste goes toward this important program.

This year, the festival is elevated by a media partnership with Sunset Magazine, the iconic and premier resource for achieving the ultimate Western lifestyle focused on travel destinations in the 13 Western states, food & wine, home & design, outdoor living and gardening for those who are West obsessed.

"We are excited to welcome guests back to experience the rich flavors and vibrant culture of Europe, right here in the heart of Temecula," said Europa Village Director of Marketing & PR, Jason Maciel. "Now in our third year, The Great Taste continues to get bigger and bigger, promising guests an unforgettable journey through Europe's most iconic wine regions and gastronomic traditions alongside the stunning backdrop of Temecula."

Tickets can be purchased here and include all food and beverage tastings. Attendees must be 21+ to attend.

About Europa Village Wineries & Resort

Nestled on more than 45 acres of rolling hills and vintage terroir in the heart of Temecula Valley Wine Country, Europa Village brings the old-world charm of Europe to Southern California. Europa Village is a multi-winery, innovative destination wine resort experience offering the charm and character of Europe, transporting guests to the traditional villages of Spain, France, and Italy across three winery destinations - Bolero, a Spanish adventure; C'est la Vie, a French affair; and Vienza, inspired by the Italian countryside. A charming array of restaurants, boutiques, tasting rooms, and walking paths connects these European-style venues. Stay in upscale and intimate accommodations at The Inn at Europa Village nestled on a hilltop hideaway or in one of our Bolero Casitas.

SOURCE Europa Village