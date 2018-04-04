Temkin Group Announces Winners of the 2018 Customer Experience Vendor Excellence Awards

WABAN, Mass., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Temkin Group, a leading customer experience research, consulting, and training firm, announces the winners of its sixth annual Customer Experience Vendor Excellence (CxVE) Awards.

The winners of the 2018 CxVE Award are Clicktale, Medallia, Qualtrics, Rant & Rave, Waypoint Group.

"Congratulations to these winners who stood out among a strong group of nominees," states Bruce Temkin, Managing Partner of Temkin Group. "These companies showcased innovative efforts and great results in helping their clients become more customer-centric."

In its sixth year, Temkin Group's CxVE Awards recognizes companies that provide products and services that help companies improve the customer experience they deliver. The nominations are judged based on their capabilities, results, and client case studies. The scoring also includes feedback from their clients.

Here are excerpts from the winners' submissions:

Clicktale is a leading provider of 'Experience Analytics' software. Unlike other analytics platforms, Clicktale's Experience Cloud helps improve customer experiences and inform brands though both data collection and human psychology.

Medallia helps companies deliver better customer experiences by creating create close connections between employees and their customers. Our Medallia Experience Cloud platform enables companies to capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is, understand it in real time, and deliver action-oriented insights everywhere in the business.

Qualtrics is a rapidly growing software-as-a-service company and the leader in experience management. Our solutions make it easy to measure, prioritize, and optimize the experiences organizations provide across the four foundations of business: customer, product, employee and brand experiences.

Rant & Rave provides customer engagement solutions with a difference. Created with the belief that fundamentally brands and consumers want the same thing – to deliver and receive great service – half of the FTSE rely on the Rant & Rave Platform to proactively communicate with and gather fast feedback from their customers.

Waypoint Group provides TopBox, a SaaS-based Customer Insight and Action platform. TopBox helps B2B companies strengthen and optimize their complex set of customer relationships, consisting of multiple contacts within a variety of different account segments and experiences (e.g. high-touch / low-touch / tech-touch).

Organizations submitted nominations for the CxVE Awards during March 2018 and were judged by five industry experts:

Mike Beaser is Vice President, Digital Customer Engagement at Fidelity Investments.

Karyn Furstman, CCXP has 25+ years delivering driving change in Fortune 500 companies across many industries, and is a past Chair of the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA.org).

Carolyn Muise is a customer experience change agent, having recently led the Voice of the Customer Analytics and Intelligence platform for Dell.

Jen Rodstrom, CCXP is CX Transformist at Temkin Group. She has over a decade of experience in customer insights and market research.

Bruce Temkin, CCXP is CX Transformist & Managing Partner at Temkin Group and is Emeritus Chair and co-founder of the Customer Experience Professionals Association.

Last year's CxVE Award winners were Clarabridge, Medallia, Qualtrics, Rant & Rave, and Root.

For more information about the winners and the CxE Awards, visit the Customer Experience Matters® blog, at ExperienceMatters.blog.

For more information about Temkin Group, visit www.TemkinGroup.com.

About Temkin Group: Temkin Group is widely recognized as a leading customer experience research and consulting firm. Many of the world's largest brands rely on its insights and advice to steer their transformational journeys. Temkin Group combines customer experience thought leadership with a deep understanding of the dynamics of organizations to help accelerate results. Rather than layering on cosmetic changes, Temkin Group helps companies embed practices within their culture by building four critical competencies: Purposeful Leadership, Employee Engagement, Compelling Brand Values, and Customer Connectedness. The firm's ongoing research identifies leading and emerging best practices across a wide range of activities for engaging the hearts and minds of customers, employees, and partners. For more information, contact Bruce Temkin at 617-916-2075 or send an email to 192750@email4pr.com.

