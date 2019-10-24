Temmpo: Tulsi Gabbard shows big gains in voter advocacy following last week's Democratic Debate

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-partisan research firm, Temmpo, reports that candidate Tulsi Gabbard posts significant gains in voter advocacy following last week's Democratic Presidential candidate debate.

Gabbard posts a 12% Advocacy Score one week following the debate. That represents an 8 point increase over the last week, making her the biggest mover of candidates who appeared on the debate stage. Gabbard's advocacy score is now above Joe Biden (11%) and below Andrew Yang (14%).

Bernie Sanders continues to lead our measure of voter advocacy (24%), gaining 1 point since his debate performance. Sanders was the only experienced Presidential candidate showing positive movement. Joe Biden lost 4 points of advocacy and Elizabeth Warren lost 2 points of advocacy.

Temmpo isn't a poll. It measures the volume and intensity of online conversation about a candidate. Rather than measuring the responses of a survey, Temmpo measures language expressed in online environments like Twitter and media coverage.

In the last Presidential election, Temmpo correctly measured the strength of Donald Trump's advocacy, consistently giving him a significant numerical advantage over his 2016 adversary, Hillary Clinton.

"We believe that polls are over-rated. Strong advocacy is closely associated with actually voting and, more importantly, with telling friends and family members to back a certain candidate," said Temmpo CEO Mark Wysong. "We're not paying anyone to give us their opinion. These are real Americans actively engaged in real conversations about our candidates."

