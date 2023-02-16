Temp Control Celebrates 20 Years of Five-Star HVAC

Woodbridge-based Heating & Cooling Company to Raise Money for Food Bank

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temp Control Heating & Air Conditioning proudly celebrates 20 years in the HVAC business. Headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ, Temp Control was founded as a one-person company in Edison, NJ. Shai Lalush began his business as a one-person HVAC technician. Over the last 20 years, the company has expanded its footprint with a crew of professional HVAC technicians and installers, serving Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, and surrounding areas in Middlesex County, NJ.

Shai Lalush, Owner, Temp Control Heating & Air Conditioning

Lalush contributes the company's success to its commitment to making customer service the number priority. "Of course, we pay attention to detail and provide technical expertise, but the thing that separates us from other HVAC companies is being responsive and listening to customer concerns. Trust is built based on how you treat people."

As part of the year-long 20th-anniversary celebration, the company plans to give back to the community through several initiatives. For every sale they make throughout 2023, Temp Control will donate $20 to Hands of Hope Food Pantry in Edison, NJ. The company hopes to donate $20,000 based on this year's projected revenue. In addition to the monetary donation, the Temp Control team will collect canned food from customers during service calls or HVAC Installations.

"The Woodbridge and Edison communities have helped us grow over the last 20 years, and we want to show our appreciation. The donation, along with the food drive, is a way for us to give back and get our customers involved in doing good," added Lalush.

The HVAC company plans to add additional celebratory events throughout the year, including promotions and giveaways. "We are proud of what we have accomplished but are also having fun with it. You will see our excitement through our social media posts. As a family-owned business, we want to show our customers our personality and professionalism. Our 20th anniversary allows us to showcase our team members and their commitment to providing five-star service."

Temp Control Heating & Cooling provides HVAC repairs, installation, and maintenance services to central new jersey. Learn more at www.tempcontrolnj.com.

