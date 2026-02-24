TempDev Launches Chronic Care Management 2.0 Template Suite to Enhance Patient-Centered Care and Improve Reimbursement Outcomes

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TempDev, a leading NextGen® Enterprise consulting and solutions provider, today announces the launch of its Chronic Care Management (CCM) 2.0 Template Suite. The program is an enhanced solution designed to help healthcare practices streamline chronic care workflows, improve visibility into patient care plans, and optimize reimbursement opportunities.

With approximately 60% of Americans living with at least one chronic condition, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and depression, effective chronic care management remains critical to improving patient outcomes and maintaining financial stability for healthcare practices.

"We're incredibly excited to launch this new template that can benefit so many suffering with chronic conditions," says Laura Miller, TempDev CEO. "This work is essential, and contributing to a more efficient, less burdensome process is both meaningful and motivating for us as a company."

CMS guidelines require comprehensive documentation and coordinated care for patients with two or more chronic conditions lasting 12 months or longer.

The CCM 2.0 Template Suite is built specifically for practices upgraded to NextGen® Enterprise 8.3.1, offering powerful enhancements to help meet CMS requirements while simplifying care team workflows.

Key Features of the CCM 2.0 Template Suite

Improved Practice Configuration

The enhanced setup process offers more intuitive navigation between population management and billing templates, making configuration of chronic conditions easier and more efficient.

New CCM Care Plan Dashboard

A centralized, practice-level dashboard enables care teams to:

Review upcoming due dates for procedures, tests, and checkups

Monitor care plan status

Access patient charts instantly for follow-ups

Sort and filter by patient, status, ID number, and other criteria

This enhanced visibility ensures no critical element of a patient's care plan is overlooked.

Enhanced CCM Management Templates

New features include:

Clear visibility of patient enrollment dates

Documentation of patients who decline CCM services

Capture of patient consent and consent date

Immediate access to payer, provider, and location details

Comprehensive Care Plan Documentation

The updated Care Plan Template streamlines documentation of:

Health concerns and goals

Interventions

Patient outcomes

Care team members

Functional and cognitive assessments

Templates support SOAP notes and other required CMS fields, improving continuity across providers.

Automated Time Tracking & Telephone Documentation

The suite simplifies documentation of time spent on CCM services, including telephone and face-to-face interactions. Time is automatically logged to reduce manual entry and support accurate reimbursement.

Provider Test Action Template Enhancements

Providers can now:

Review appointment and contact details

Message team members

Document CCM time in one location using the integrated "Add CCM Time" function

As patient engagement increasingly relies on effective digital tools, the CCM 2.0 Enhancement reinforces patient-first care while helping practices remain compliant and financially sustainable.

The Chronic Care Management 2.0 Template Suite is now available to practices that have upgraded to NextGen® Enterprise 8.3.1.

To learn more, visit www.tempdev.com or call 1-888-TEMPDEV.

About TempDev:

TempDev is a healthcare technology consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations maximize the value of their NextGen® EHR, EPM and revenue cycle systems. With deep expertise in clinical workflows, practice management optimization and revenue cycle performance, TempDev partners with healthcare providers to streamline operations, improve financial performance, and enhance user satisfaction. Through tailored consulting services, innovative solutions and a team of seasoned professionals, TempDev delivers measurable results that drive efficiency, reduce administrative burden and support better patient care outcomes.

