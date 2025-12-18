Tempe Boat Cruisin' Sets Sail in 2026

New "Cycle Boat" Experience Coming to Tempe Town Lake in January

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Party Bike Founder Robert Mayer announces today the launch of his newest venture, Tempe Boat Cruisin', coming to Tempe Town Lake in January 2026. Developed in collaboration with the City of Tempe, the concept introduces a one-of-a-kind way for locals and visitors to experience the Valley's only major urban lake through hosted, social cruises on the water.

Rendering of Tempe Boat Cruisin' Example of Tempe Boat Cruisin'

Tempe Boat Cruisin' features custom-designed cycle boats, a unique hybrid between a party bike and a boat. Each vessel has a total capacity of 26 passengers, which includes pedal stations for up to 12 riders, allowing guests to actively participate by pedaling together to help power the boat's paddle wheel. The cycle boat also features a quiet, no emissions electric propulsion system that powers the boat when the pedaling stops - so pedaling is not required.

"We've had tremendous success bringing hundreds of thousands of people together through Arizona Party Bike, and activating Tempe Town Lake with Tempe Boat Cruisin' is the next step for our brand," says Mayer. "Tempe Town Lake is one of the most iconic destinations in the Valley, and we're excited to introduce a completely unique and fun way to experience it, found only in Tempe."

The cycle boat experience by Tempe Boat Cruisin' is fully captained and crewed. It is designed to be interactive, social, and safe, offering a destination experience unique to Tempe Town Lake and found nowhere else in Arizona.

"Tempe Town Lake is an iconic destination, where residents and visitors alike gather daily to work, recreate and celebrate special occasions," says Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. "We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Tempe Boat Cruisin' to the mix, and their innovative approach will bring a fresh and exciting new offering that's not available anywhere else in Arizona."

Guests can book both public and private cruises, making Tempe Boat Cruisin' ideal for any celebration, company team-building events, family gatherings, ASU tailgating, sunset cruises, and casual days or nights out with friends. Cruises will feature music, scenic views, unlimited lake vibes, and the ability for guests to responsibly enjoy alcoholic drinks purchased at the on-site store, all within a professionally crewed and safety-focused environment.

Arizona Party Bike has grown into one of the most recognizable recreation and tourism businesses in the Phoenix metro area, known for delivering memorable, high-energy outings for locals and visitors alike. With Tempe Boat Cruisin', Mayer expands onto the water while maintaining the same focus on safety, customer service, and unforgettable group experiences.

Final testing of the boats is currently underway. While the first cruises are expected to embark in late January, the public is invited to sign up on the website to be the first to receive early booking access and a special promotional offer.

For updates, early access opportunities, and launch announcements, visit www.TempeBoatCruisin.com and follow @TempeBoatCruisin on Instagram.

