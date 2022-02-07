Tempeh Market: Segmentation by Product (fresh tempeh and frozen tempeh) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)--Forecast till 2025|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global tempeh market as a part of the global packaged food market within the consumer staples market.

Tempeh Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of tempeh is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Primary processing

Outbound logistics

Secondary and tertiary processing

Outbound logistics

End-customers

Marketing and sales

Services

Innovations

Vendor Insights

The tempeh market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the tempeh market, including some of the vendors such as Club Cultured, FZ Organic Food, Lalibela Farm, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Mighty Bean Tempeh, Noffoods, Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Primasoy, The Future Food Team, and The Tofurky Co. Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the tempeh market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Club Cultured - Offers Organic Soy Tempeh which has been cultured using traditional tempeh making techniques that produce a naturally meaty, mild mushroom and nutty flavoured fresh white block of Tempeh.

Offers Organic Soy Tempeh which has been cultured using traditional tempeh making techniques that produce a naturally meaty, mild mushroom and nutty flavoured fresh white block of Tempeh. FZ Organic Food . - offers Yakso Tempeh made from the fermentation of soybeans, tempeh is offered as meat substitute.

. offers Yakso Tempeh made from the fermentation of soybeans, tempeh is offered as meat substitute. Lalibela Farm - Offers tempeh which is a traditional Indonesian food made by a natural fermentation process of beans. Tempeh provides a unique, rich source of (LOCAL!) plant-based protein. The fermentation process breaks down the beans into an easily digestible food that has a meaty texture and a slightly mushroomy-nutty flavor.

Geographical Highlights

The tempeh market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Indonesia and China are the key markets for the tempeh market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising disposable income of consumers in APAC's developing economies, the increasing volume of soybean imports by Asian countries, and growing consumer awareness of tempeh's health advantages are the primary drivers expected to drive the tempeh market in APAC during the projected period.

The strong preference for soy-based meals is due to their ease of digestion, low cost, and high protein content and nutritional value. The economic practicality of tempeh in developing countries, as well as its expanding applications in various cuisines, are helping to address the region's demand for a protein-rich diet. As a result, all of these factors are projected to propel the tempeh market in APAC forward throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, countries like Indonesia, the US, The Netherlands, China, and Canada are the key market for the tempeh market in APAC.

Key Market Dynamics-

Tempeh Key Market Drivers:

Growing awareness about the health benefits of tempeh

Because of its health benefits, soy-based products like tempeh and tofu are gaining popularity in many nations throughout the world. It is regarded as a high-protein plant-based food, with roughly 0.56 ounces of protein per 3-ounce meal. These proteins aid in the growth of muscular mass, the support of brain functions, the regulation of hormones, and the maintenance of a positive attitude. Meanwhile, soy isoflavones in tempeh reduce estrogen synthesis and shift metabolism away from gene-damaging metabolites toward inactive metabolites, which helps to prevent cancer. As a result, the global tempeh market has benefited from the rapidly expanding demand for functional foods among health-conscious consumers around the world.

Tempeh Key Market Trends:

Rising urbanization and demand for convenience products

Consumers' discretionary income has increased as a result of increased urbanisation, and their living conditions have risen. Due to bad eating habits, hectic lifestyles have resulted in deteriorating health problems and lifestyle disorders. Working people want convenient, high-protein, nutrition-based fast foods created with organic and gluten-free ingredients that can be taken on the fly or whenever they choose. Tempeh is an excellent choice because it is gluten-free and high in protein. As a result of these causes, tempeh sales have increased globally.

Tempeh Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 896.90 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 86% Key consumer countries Indonesia, US, The Netherlands, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Club Cultured, FZ Organic Food, Lalibela Farm, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Mighty Bean Tempeh, Noffoods, Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Primasoy, The Future Food Team, and The Tofurky Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

