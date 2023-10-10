Temperature Sensor Market to grow by USD 1.96 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for temperature sensors in medical applications to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The temperature sensor market size is expected to grow by USD 1.96 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  5.41% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (wired and wireless), end-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, automotive, manufacturing, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report also covers information on market drivers, trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Temperature Sensor Market 2023-2027
Increasing demand for temperature sensors in medical applications drives the market growth. Temperature sensors are essential for quick and accurate diagnosis, patient monitoring, and medical device safety. There is an increasing adoption of temperature sensors for continuous monitoring of patient body temperature in hospitals, clinics, and home care facilities. The technological advances in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring are fuelling the need for portable temperature sensors to transmit real-time temperature data to healthcare providers, enabling remote assessment, and intervention. Therefore, the increasing use of temperature sensors in healthcare applications is expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the temperature sensor market: Amphenol Corp., Analog Devices Inc., DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Fluke Corp., Gunther GmbH Temperaturmestechnik, Hans Turck GmbH and Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Melexis NV, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics International N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE and Co. KG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
  • Temperature Sensor Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.02% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • Robust demand for wireless temperature sensors is a primary trend in the market.
  • There is a significant application of wireless sensors across various areas such as weather stations, climate research, environmental monitoring, HVAC systems, manufacturing, and industrial processes due to its numerous benefits.
  • The main advantage of wireless sensors is that they help to save energy by providing data to optimize HVAC systems and other temperature-dependent devices. 
  • Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

  • Poor accuracy and calibration of temperature sensors is a major challenge hindering the market growth.
  • Reliable and uniform readings are essential in applications requiring precise temperature controls.
  • However, there are significant fluctuations in temperature sensors, where their outputs progressively deviate from the right values as time passes.
  • In addition, several factors, such as the age of sensor components, exposure to high temperatures, and changes in the sensing environment, can result in sensors' drift.
  • Hence, such factors can negatively impact the market which in turn will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments:

The market share growth of the wired segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for the wired segment due to their r reliability, precision, and suitability to specific uses, especially in the oil and gas sector. The wired segment is known for its high reliability and accuracy. The main advantage of wired sensors is that they need less maintenance than wireless sensors because they do not rely on battery replacement or wireless signal strength. As a result, it makes them ideal for remote and hard-to-reach locations commonly found in the oil and gas industry. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

