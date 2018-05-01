TemperPack Expands East Coast Operations to State-of-the-Art Facility in Richmond

TemperPack's manufacturing personnel is the driving force behind its ability to produce hundreds of thousands of insulated box-liners each week. This experienced, nimble crew allows the company to bring R&D innovations from concept to production, providing the best products available for specific client needs.

The larger space also allows for management to rethink logistical workflows within the facility to maximize output. "Our team takes pride in designing state-of-the-art production facilities that reflects our company's strong commitment to safety, quality and operational excellence," commented Charles Vincent, TemperPack's CTO. "The Carolina Avenue facility, equipped with an optimized plant layout and production workflow, is geared towards supporting the next phase of growth of TemperPack." This planned approach to operations is a template that TemperPack looks to reproduce in other locations as the company continues to grow.

The new facility is also the company's first step in shifting toward a large-scale manufacturing operation by bringing more of the supply chain in-house. This effort to become a more fully integrated company will allow TemperPack to grow even faster and supply their clients with the best insulating products at a scale previously unattainable.

Founded in 2015, TemperPack solves thermal packaging problems through sustainable design. The company was born out of a desire to reduce the amount of unsustainable packaging that correlated with the rising world of e-commerce delivery. They specialize in bringing custom solutions for clients to scale in the perishable food and life sciences industries. Today, TemperPack operates two facilities in Virginia and Nevada and is rapidly expanding its reach in the perishable and cold chain shipping market, all with the goal of reducing the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills.

