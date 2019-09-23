TemperPack Expands Las Vegas Operation

TemperPack allows companies including HelloFresh, Misfit Markets, and Diplomat Pharmacy to deliver perishable foods and temperature sensitive medicines without unnecessary plastic waste. By replacing EPS with ClimaCell in their supply chain, these companies are able reduce their carbon emissions and avoid adding more EPS to landfills or oceans, where it can take 500 years or more to break down.

"Las Vegas is strategic for us. Having a state-of-the-art facility in close proximity to customers on the West Coast is essential. Also, having two strong production centers gives us greater supply redundancy, which is a key consideration for companies in the life science space. Finally, doubling capacity and having a stronger nationwide footprint allows us to be more efficient in our operation, which makes ClimaCell an even more compelling product to our customers," said TemperPack Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brian Powers.

The offices of U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez-Masto, as well as Congresswoman Dina Titus, sent representatives to a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Nevada's tax incentives helped TemperPack's founders choose Las Vegas as the site for their second facility. As part of this expansion, the company invested $6.8 million and created 33 new jobs, including manufacturing supervisors, engineers, and machine operators.

"We're thrilled with the team we've assembled here in Las Vegas and very proud of the work we've done so far to get the expanded facility up and running. We've already started making ClimaCell and are excited to be shipping it out to customers," said Marc Stevenson, VP of Manufacturing and the head of the Las Vegas plant.

About TemperPack

TemperPack® makes packaging that works for businesses, people, and the planet. The company was borne out of a desire to reduce the amount of unsustainable packaging caused by the rise of e-commerce and perishable delivery. Incorporating environmental responsibility into product design, the company specializes in bringing the highest quality packaging solutions to scale. Operating an ISTA® certified Thermal Transport Lab and state-of-the-art production facilities in Richmond, VA and Las Vegas, NV, TemperPack is rapidly expanding its reach in the perishable food and life sciences industries. Our mission is simple: protect products with packaging that protects the planet. To learn more, visit www.temperpack.com.

CONTACT: Jed Dutton, VP of Marketing

646.734.9439 - jed.dutton@temperpack.com

SOURCE TemperPack

Related Links

http://www.temperpack.com

