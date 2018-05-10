TemperPack Launches ClimaCell™, a Certified Recyclable Packaging Solution for Perishable Shipments

ClimaCell™ represents a significant breakthrough in packaging technology, allowing companies to protect temperature sensitive shipments for up to 80 hours while significantly reducing packaging waste. Unlike many insulation materials in use today, ClimaCell™ is certified to the standards of the Fibre Box Association and the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) and can be recycled alongside corrugated boxes.

"When a package shows up at the door, almost everyone knows what to do with the cardboard box afterwards – throw it in the blue bin. In fact, people get this right 93% of the time," explained James McGoff, TemperPack's Co-CEO. "With the massive growth in e-commerce fueled perishables like food and medicine, we wanted to introduce 'guilt-free' insulation that was just as easy to recycle as the cardboard box it came in."

At current productions rates, the World Economic Forum predicts that the amount of plastic in the ocean will outweigh fish pound for pound by 2050. Packaging is a major contributor, accounting for nearly a third of municipal waste. Because they are made from foamed plastic, almost all traditional insulation materials have been incompatible with curbside recycling. In addition to being certified for curbside recyclability, ClimaCell was developed with an emphasis on maximizing thermal performance and moisture resistance, while minimizing weight and storage space. The company allows for fully customized graphics and messaging to be printed directly on the insulation. "We found that companies in this space put a high value on communicating their sustainability efforts to their end consumers, and we wanted to offer something that looks as good as it performs," explained John Briney, TemperPack's Director of Marketing.

About TemperPack

TemperPack seeks to solve the world's packaging problems through sustainable design. The company was born out of a desire to reduce the amount of unsustainable packaging that correlated with the rising world of e-commerce delivery. The company specializes in bringing custom packaging solutions to scale in the perishable food and life sciences industries. Today, TemperPack operates three facilities across the country and is rapidly expanding its reach in the perishable and cold chain shipping market, all with the goal of bringing smarter packaging to the end recipient.

