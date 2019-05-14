TemperPack Launches Proving Ground: The Country's Newest ISTA-Certified Thermal Transport Lab

"This is strategic for us. The rise of perishables in the last-mile has sharpened the focus on packaging innovation - and these solutions need to be sustainable, consumer friendly, and compliant with FDA and URAC standards. Getting to a format that works for all stake holders is front and center for many large companies right now - and TemperPack is partnering with them to make that happen." said James McGoff, Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

TemperPack manufactures ClimaCell™ coolers, which are fully recyclable at curbside and powered by renewable materials. ClimaCell represents a significant breakthrough in packaging engineering and technology, allowing companies to protect temperature sensitive shipments in the life science and food industries for 72+ hours while significantly reducing packaging waste.

Companies including Albertsons, Diplomat Pharmacy, HelloFresh, and Green Chef have turned to ClimaCell as a sustainable alternative to coolers made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), which is widely known as Styrofoam®.

TemperPack's lab is bolstered by a well-rounded staff of engineers, hand-selected from industry leaders such as UPS, FedEx, Sonoco ThermoSafe, CryoPak, and Sealed Air. "We've hired the best certified thermal professionals (CTPs) in the industry which allows us to qualify sophisticated shipping systems using the ISTA Standard 20 methodology," said Michael Scipione, Director of Research & Development.

"Proving Ground is a full-service design and thermal performance lab outfitted with a fleet of environmental testing chambers and rapid prototyping tools," commented Justin Turner-Gonzalez, one of the company's senior packaging engineers.

The certification further establishes TemperPack as a partner ready to serve the food and life sciences markets, helping clients comply with universally recognized standards for thermal packaging.

About TemperPack

TemperPack seeks to solve the world's packaging problems through sustainable design. The company was borne out of a desire to reduce the amount of unsustainable packaging that correlated with the rising world of e-commerce delivery. The company specializes in bringing custom packaging solutions to scale in the perishable food and life sciences industries. Today, TemperPack operates three facilities across the country and is rapidly expanding its reach in the perishable and cold chain shipping market, all with the goal of bringing smarter packaging to the end recipient. To learn more, visit www.temperpack.com.

