Tempest Acquires Jupiter Destination CRM Technology From Visit Indy, Elevating iDSS CRM Functionality

Software acquisition will accelerate the next generation of Tempest CRM solutions for destination marketing organizations

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move for the destination marketing industry, Tempest, a leading provider of website, CRM and digital marketing solutions , today announced the strategic acquisition of the proprietary destination CRM technology, Jupiter, from the destination marketing organization (DMO), Visit Indy . Known for its critical role in bolstering Visit Indy's reputation and ability as a premier host for meetings, conventions, and major sporting events, Jupiter is set to revolutionize how destinations elevate their sales, marketing, and engagement strategies.

"Our admiration for Visit Indy's achievements and the unique capabilities of their Jupiter CRM has inspired us to bring this technology to our clients," said Alex Heimann, CEO of Tempest. "This acquisition is a leap forward for Tempest and our partners, which will empower destinations of all sizes to realize their full potential in attracting meetings, events, and sports tourism, with actionable insights and enhanced operational efficiency."

The Jupiter CRM acquisition will accelerate the development of the next generation of Tempest's CRM solutions for DMOs. In addition to the technological benefits of the acquisition, Tempest and Visit Indy will also engage in a new partnership, including Visit Indy's involvement in newly formed customer advisory boards that will provide valuable insights and actionable direction in the development of the next generation of Tempest products.

"For more than 20 years, Jupiter has been instrumental in our strategic growth as a distinguished destination for meetings, events, and sports," said James Wallis, executive vice president and COO of Visit Indy. "Collaborating with Tempest opens a new chapter, allowing us to share this powerful technology with the broader destination marketing community."

The acquisition coincides with the recent hiring of respected industry veteran, Brent Foerster , to the Tempest team as Executive Vice President, reinforcing Tempest's commitment to equipping its clients' meetings, events, and sports tourism sales teams with the most impactful resources and technology possible.

About Tempest:

Tempest provides CRM, Web and Digital Marketing solutions that empower innovative Destination Organizations to grow and make a positive impact in their communities. For more information, www.tempest.im .

About Visit Indy:

The mission of Visit Indy is to enhance the quality of life in Indianapolis by optimizing visitor-related economic impact. For more information, VisitIndy.com .

Kyle Huff , Director of Growth Marketing, Tempest, [email protected]

Morgan Snyder , Director of Public Relations, Visit Indy, [email protected]

