Tempest and Tourism Economics Partner to Deliver Website Impact Calculator to Destination Organizations

Partnership emphasizes the critical role of destination websites in fostering community growth and economic impact.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempest , a digital solutions provider for destination organizations, and Tourism Economics , a leading provider of actionable insights for the travel industry, are proud to announce a strategic partnership to offer the Website Impact Calculator (WIC) to Tempest's Web, Marketing, and iDSS CRM clients. The collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to strengthening the destination marketing industry by demonstrating the economic value of websites and digital content.

Developed by Tourism Economics and recognized as an official Destinations International tool, the WIC attributes destination website traffic to physical visits and quantifies their economic impact. By analyzing metrics such as observed visits, influenced visits, economic impact, and local tax contributions, the WIC enables destination organizations to optimize content, identify growth opportunities, and evaluate ROI for their digital strategies.

"From our inception, Tourism Economics has been measuring the impact of visitors," shares Adam Sacks, President of Tourism Economics. "With our strong foundation in data science, engineering, and analytics, our team has developed a rigorous framework to measure the economic impact of destination websites using geolocation datasets that integrate with our leading economic impact analysis. This partnership with Tempest builds on years of collaboration and reflects a shared commitment to providing DMOs with tools that support strategy and advocacy."

"Destination websites are among the most valuable assets for destination marketing organizations, serving as indispensable hubs for travel planning and community engagement," said Alex Heimann, CEO of Tempest. "As new discovery tools change how travelers find information, it's becoming increasingly important for DMOs to demonstrate the positive impact of their websites. Partnering with Tourism Economics on the Website Impact Calculator was a natural fit, allowing us to provide destinations with a powerful tool to quantify economic impact, inform smarter digital strategies, maximize their website's potential, and drive positive growth in communities worldwide."

Tempest and Tourism Economics are dedicated to ensuring the Website Impact Calculator continues to set the benchmark for measuring website impact. By combining Tourism Economics' decades of economic analysis expertise with Tempest's deep knowledge of destination websites and content, the partnership will drive ongoing product development to meet the evolving needs of destination marketing organizations.

Tempest clients interested in learning more can contact [email protected] . For more information on the Website Impact Calculator, visit https://www.tourismeconomics.com/symphony/website-impact-calculator/ .

Kyle Huff , Director of Growth Marketing, Tempest, [email protected]

Geena Bevenour , Marketing Manager, Tourism Economics, [email protected]

