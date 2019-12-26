Tempest in a Teapot: 5 Cybersecurity Storms Brewing

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain, 5G data networks, Amazon Echo's. Is there anything that technology doesn't control in our daily lives? As the number of new platforms and enhanced capabilities surges, so too does the risk of attacks.

This new "digital industrial revolution" turned the global economy into a treasure trove of personal data ripe for the hackers' picking. Recently, the U.S. has experienced cyberattacks that target healthcare companies, social media platforms, and even political organizations. According to IBM, cybercrime has become 'the greatest threat to every profession, every industry, every company in the world." The most frustrating part? The hacker's tactics are constantly evolving and adapting.

With all of this in mind, the editorial staff at FitSmallBusiness.com evaluated the 5 most dangerous cybersecurity threats to watch for in 2020. The digital business publication assessed a wide range of research and data - and considered the following industries: government, healthcare, telecom, and social media. In this way, they were able to determine which sectors are most vulnerable to hackers.

Corrupting Government Exposing Healthcare Breaching Social Targeting New Tech Hacking Your Home

"With this study, we wanted to be as people-focused as possible," says Michael De Medeiros, Special Projects Editor, FitSmallBusiness. "Cybercriminal tactics evolve with the technology that they target. It's imperative for individuals and small business owners, alike, to be wary of what's changing and how to stay ahead of the curve."

