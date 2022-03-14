Tempest Telecom Solutions Reintroduces and Redefines Itself as Tempest

Tempest broadens its network solutions offerings and expands into new markets.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempest Telecom Solutions, a national network solutions provider and Certified Women's Business Enterprise, unveils its rebrand to Tempest. As part of the rebrand, Tempest has launched its new website tempestns.com to introduce its expanded network solutions and deliver a best-in-class online experience for customers, reflecting the new brand identity.

Tempest has expanded its network solutions portfolio beyond multi-vendor equipment supply, repair, logistics, and remote technical services, to include 5G integration services, network test and visibility, and critical power solutions for multi-service organizations, wireless broadband and internet service providers, enterprise, OEMs, DAS neutral hosts, and integrators. In addition to its core wireless and telco carriers, government, and energy markets.

"As our customers' networks and offerings have grown in sophistication and complexity, so has Tempest," said CEO Jessica Firestone. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do, so we must deliver the highest level of personalized service and solutions while helping them save time and money every day."

Tempest is on the ascent and ready to reach new heights.

"We have never been more excited about the future of Tempest. Network operators continue to seek our help across the network lifecycle – from network deployment and optimization, network expansion and maintenance, to network reconfiguration and decommissioning. Tempest is positioned to help customers keep up with the advancement of technologies as they support their legacy technology and upgrade and expand their networks," stated Dan Firestone, COO, Tempest.

About Tempest

Tempest is a national network solutions provider dedicated to delivering clever solutions to the complex challenges that slow down network operators. The Tempest portfolio spans multi-vendor equipment supply, repair, logistics, remote technical services, network test and visibility, and critical power solutions. It is designed to be agile for companies operating and expanding networks built with multiple types of technology throughout the entire network lifecycle – from network deployment and optimization to network expansion and maintenance, all the way to network reconfiguration and decommissioning. Since 2005, Tempest has and continues to deliver best-in-class customer support by listening to the needs of its customers, responding quickly with clever solutions, and helping them save time and money every day.

To experience the new Tempest website, visit tempestns.com. For media inquiries, contact VP of Marketing Jesus Cardoso at [email protected].

SOURCE Tempest