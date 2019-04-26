Templar Energy Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Templar Energy LLC and its affiliates ("Templar" or the "Company") announced today that David D. Le Norman has tendered his resignation to the board of managers (the "Board") and will be stepping down from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Le Norman will remain a member of the Board of Templar and serve in the role of Chairman. Brian Simmons, Chief Operating Officer at Le Norman Operating, LLC has been named as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

"The Board is thankful for Dave's years of service and leadership," said Mr. Michael France. "We understand and support his decision to step down in order to pursue other opportunities and are grateful for his many accomplishments. We wish him the very best and are confident that Brian and Templar's executive leadership team are poised to lead the Company to continued success in the future."

Mr. Simmons joined Templar in August of 2013. Prior to joining Templar, he worked for Chesapeake Energy in operations throughout the company at both the corporate and field level. Mr. Simmons served as the Superintendent in the Haynesville Shale play responsible for over 1.5 BCFD gas production and multiple fracture stimulation crews helping to achieve 1 million man-hours without an OSHA recordable safety incident. He has been involved in over 1,000 well completions throughout his career and involved in the drilling and completion of approximately 300 horizontal wells while at Templar.

Mr. Simmons is an active member in the API, AADE, SPE, and OIPA organizations. He holds a B.S. degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas Tech University and M.B.A. from the University of Oklahoma.

About Templar

Templar is an exploration and production company focused on investing primarily in the mature, liquids-rich producing basins in the Mid-Continent Region. Templar also evaluates opportunities outside the region which fit its economic criteria. Templar is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Visit http://www.lenormanoperating.com for more information.

For more information about Templar, please contact:

(405) 548-1200 or generalinquiry@lenorman.net

SOURCE Templar Energy LLC

