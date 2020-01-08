Temple Economic Development Corporation president receives national honors and completes state-level chairmanship

Cannady finished his two-year role as Team Texas Chairman in December. Team Texas is a state business attraction program through Texas Economic Development Council that seeks to create opportunities for job creation, increased investment, and economic diversification as a team of future-focused and collaborative Texas communities and partners. While Chairman of Team Texas, Cannady worked to strengthen the relationship between Team Texas and the Texas Economic Development Council.

"It is my honor to work alongside Adrian Cannady to elevate the Texas economy, both in his community role as economic developer, and in his work as Chairman of Team Texas," said Robert Allen, president and CEO of Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC). "Our work at the state level would not be possible without the leadership of dynamic individuals, like Adrian, that help make us more competitive as a state."

Additionally, Cannady received national honors in December at ECONOMIX in Charleston, South Carolina. Consultant Select announced Cannady as one of North America's Top 50 Economic Developers. The economic development professionals selected for this list were nominated by their colleagues in both the economic development industry and the site consultant community for excellent practices, innovation and success in building the communities they serve.

"I am honored to be nationally recognized as an advocate for robust economic development policies," said Adrian Cannady, President & CEO of Temple EDC. "It is a privilege to pursue a stronger economy both at the local level in Temple and for Texas collectively."

About Temple EDC

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple.

Media Contact:

Bridget Hinze Weber

Director of Communications

bweber@TempleEDC.com

SOURCE Temple Economic Development Corporation

