Temple Health Embeds AI-Powered Medication Management Solution in its Epic EHR

Medication History and Prescription Price Transparency Solutions from DrFirst Fill Data Gaps, Prevent Errors, and Support Patient Adherence to Medication Therapy

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals and health systems have long struggled with inefficient medication reconciliation processes and a lack of price transparency that often leads to patients abandoning their prescriptions at the pharmacy counter when surprised by the costs. Today, health technology pioneer DrFirst announced that the 900-bed Temple University Health System (Temple Health) is answering both challenges by integrating AI-powered medication history and real-time prescription benefit checking solutions into its Epic electronic health record (EHR) system.

DrFirst's MedHx with SmartSuite uses clinical-grade AI to automatically fill gaps in patient medication history records, relieving a burden for clinicians and creating a more accurate medication reconciliation process—one of The Joint Commission's National Patient Safety Goals. The myBenefitCheck solution gives Temple Health's providers improved insight into prescription costs during a doctor's visit or at hospital discharge based on patients' health insurance. This information helps clinicians choose medications patients can afford and increases the likelihood they will adhere to their drug therapies.

"Complete and accurate medication history, along with real-time prescription benefit information, is critical to our ability to provide the best possible care to our patients," said David Fleece, MD, chief medical information officer at Temple University Health System. "Leveraging AI and automated tasks, such as delivering patient data within our EHR workflows, relieve some of the burdens on our clinicians to support informed clinical decision-making at the point of care."

Gaps in medication history can delay optimal treatment, put patients at risk of adverse drug events, and contribute to higher readmission rates. Having access to patient- and payer-specific prescription drug information during healthcare visits gives clinicians visibility into out-of-pocket costs and more affordable therapeutic alternatives so they can prescribe medications that are more likely to be picked up at the pharmacy.

"Our clinical-grade AI will help Temple Health providers reduce the time they spend manually entering data for medication reconciliation," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "At a time when many health systems are short-staffed, they need new ways to increase efficiency, reduce staff burnout, and prevent the adverse drug events that could lead to readmissions."

Temple Health will use DrFirst's advanced data analytics to monitor adherence to medication history best practices and suggest ways to further improve patient safety and staff efficiency.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 260,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

