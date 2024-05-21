Temple Street Biotech Initiates Groundbreaking Therapeutic Antibody for Alzheimer's Disease

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temple Street Biotech is proud to announce the initiation of a pioneering therapeutic antibody targeting prion protein for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. This project is in collaboration with a highly respected Clinical Research Organization (CRO).

In 1906, German psychiatrist Alois Alzheimer first identified the disease that now bears his name, noting the presence of protein clumps, or plaques, in a dementia patient's brain. Over a century later, the scientific community continues to explore the origins of these plaques and their detrimental impact on memory. Alzheimer's disease (AD) currently affects over 26 million people worldwide, presenting a critical need for innovative treatments.

Recent scientific advancements have unveiled a surprising connection between the normal form of prion protein, previously associated with diseases like mad cow disease, and plaque formation in Alzheimer's disease. "This discovery is steering us in new directions for Alzheimer's research," said Joseph Hernandez, Founder and Chairman of Temple Street Biotech.

Researchers have found that amyloid-beta (A-β) oligomers, small toxic structures, bind to hippocampal nerve cells essential for memory. The normal prion protein has been identified as a binding partner for these oligomers, an unexpected revelation given its known role in other neurodegenerative diseases. "This finding suggests a new avenue for understanding and potentially treating Alzheimer's," added Hernandez.

Temple Street Biotech's therapeutic antibody aims to interrupt this binding process, potentially reducing plaque formation and its associated memory damage. This innovative approach represents a significant step forward in the fight against Alzheimer's disease, offering hope to millions of patients and their families.

