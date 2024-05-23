Temple Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Storm Victims

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Co. of North Austin is making 13 facilities available to provide 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to families impacted by Wednesday night's powerful tornado that struck Temple and wreaked havoc along Interstate 35.

Many homes in and around Temple were damaged or destroyed. Access to dry and secure self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is essential during the recovery process after natural disasters.

John Jaster, U-Haul Co. of North Austin president, said his teams are dealing with tornado damage as well, but they stand ready to help their fellow Texans.

The 30-day free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability. The free U-Box offer pertains to on-site storage at U-Haul facilities and does not include residential delivery and pick-up of containers.

People seeking more information or needing to arrange storage services should contact their nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midway

3914 S. General Bruce Drive

Temple, TX 76502

(254) 727-7216

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Temple

215 SW H.K. Dodgen Loop

Temple, TX 76502

(254) 770-3001

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Highway 620

11320 Hwy. 620 N.

Austin, TX 78726

(512) 258-1056

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Park

700 S. Bell Blvd.

Cedar Park, TX 78613

(512) 335-9261

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Copperas Cove

1091 W. Hwy. 190

Copperas Cove, TX 76522

(254) 542-2277

U-Haul Storage of Copperas Cove

2711 E. Business 190

Copperas Cove, TX 76522

(254) 542-8058

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Centex

3501 E. Central Texas Expwy.

Killeen, TX 76543

(254) 699-8334

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Killeen

102 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Killeen, TX 76541

(254) 526-9626

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Twin Creek

1507 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Killeen, TX 76543

(254) 532-3001

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pflugerville

1617 Three Points Road

Pflugerville, TX 78660

(512) 251-7491

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Steeds Crossing

20607 FM Road 685

Pflugerville, TX 78660

(512) 251-2090

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Round Rock

1535 Round Rock Ave.

Round Rock, TX 78681

(512) 218-9099

U-Haul Storage of Chisholm Valley

1301 Chisholm Valley Drive

Round Rock, TX 78681

(512) 782-8979

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

